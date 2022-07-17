ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

New report suggests more victims could have 'survived' Uvalde mass shooting

Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 17, 2022 - 10:18 - WARNING—Graphic footage: Senior correspondent Casey...

video.foxnews.com

BBC

Texas shooting: Uvalde report finds 'systemic failures' by authorities

A report into the Uvalde school shooting in Texas that killed 21 people has found "systemic failures and egregiously poor decision making" by those involved in the response. The committee of state legislators highlighted a lack of leadership and urgency, describing a "lackadaisical approach" by authorities at the scene. Nearly...
UVALDE, TX
WEKU

A report detailed the missed warning signs and motives of the Uvalde gunman

Texas officials have offered the clearest picture yet of the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. It comes as part of a 77-page Texas House committee report that is the most thorough evaluation so far of the security of the school, missed warning signs about the shooter and the law enforcement response to the May 24 shooting.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Father of student killed in Uvalde calls surveillance videos ‘frustrating,’ wants officers to be fired

A father of a student killed in the attack on Robb Elementary School says there is “no excuse” for police inaction seen in hallway surveillance videos released this week. In an interview with CNN, Vincent Salazar, the dad of 11-year-old Layla Marie Salazar, called for law enforcement officers to be fired because they simply “didn’t do their jobs.”
UVALDE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mic

A leaked video shows in painful detail how incompetent the Uvalde response was

It’s been more than a month since a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers, all while local law enforcement did, well, nothing much really. Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s initial declaration that the Uvalde massacre would have “been worse” if not for the cops who “showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” each new revelation from the ongoing investigation into the shooting points to the diametric opposite — a bungling of such massive, near-inconceivable proportions that the city of Uvalde has become virtually synonymous with both the shooting itself, and, to an even larger degree, the apparent cover-up by city officials thereof.
UVALDE, TX
Newsweek

Uvalde Shooting Video Unedited: What 77-Minute Hallway Camera Reveals

New footage of the shooting and surrounding events at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, has been released. The Austin American Statesman released an 82-minute video on its YouTube Channel on Tuesday, showing multiple angles from the school shooting on May 24. It also released a condensed version of the longer video and highlighted some of the key moments.
UVALDE, TX
