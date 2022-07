Bobby Byrd, poet and co-founder of the El Paso-based book publisher Cinco Puntos Press, died Monday July 11, at age 80. He was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee and moved to El Paso with his wife and children in 1978. In 1985, Bobby and Lee Merrill Byrd co-founded Cinco Puntos, honoring the name of their neighborhood in El Paso – Five Points. Ever since, their passion for literature and arts allowed them to connect with the most recognized local authors, who have often described them as a leading voice for the Latino literary world and beyond.

