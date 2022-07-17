Albuquerque man charged with stealing mother’s gun
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is in custody Sunday night for stealing his mother’s gun and trading it for fentanyl. APD responded to a suicide call in northeast Albuquerque.Suspect identified in Albuquerque crime spree
According to a criminal complaint, they say the person on the line told them she was a police officer and that her son, Orion Folwell, stole her department-issued gun. Folwell admitted to trading the weapon for fentanyl so he could relieve withdrawal symptoms.
Folwell has been charged with larceny and possession of a dangerous drug.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 1