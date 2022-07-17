ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Northern Wasatch Front by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs, Western Uinta Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 21:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Basin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Carbon and southeastern Duchesne Counties through 1015 PM MDT At 936 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 12 miles northeast of Sunnyside to 40 miles north of Green River. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of eastern Carbon and southeastern Duchesne Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Sanpete, Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 21:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sanpete; Utah THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTH CENTRAL SANPETE AND SOUTH CENTRAL UTAH COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 915 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
SANPETE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

SANPETE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder; Tooele The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Box Elder County in northern Utah Eastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 530 PM MDT * At 457 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Utah Test and Training Range North to near Delle to 17 miles south of Dugway English Village, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Grantsville, Dugway English Village, Vernon, Delle, Utah Test and Training Range North, Skull Valley, Tooele Army Depot, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway and Rush Valley. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 54 and 89. Wind gusts to 71 mph have been reported with this line along I-80. This is a dangerous situation! THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT

