High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:47:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-20 06:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Matanuska Valley; Susitna Valley FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM AKDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Streams and rivers in the Matanuska Valley and Susitna Valley including the Talkeetna River, Susitna River, Yentna River, Montana Creek, Kashwitna River, Little Susitna River, and Matanuska River. * WHEN...Until 400 AM AKDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 957 PM AKDT, river gauge reports indicate rises in water levels from heavy rain in the advisory area. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. - For Susitna River at Gold Creek: At 9:30pm the stage was 12.14 feet. Flood Stage is 14.0 feet. For Little Su below Hatcher Pass Bridge: At 9:15pm the stage was 6.23 feet. Flood Stage is 6.5 feet. - For Matanuska River near Palmer: At 9:30pm the stage was 8.08 feet. - For Moose Creek near Palmer: At 8:45pm the stage was 16.75 feet. Flood Stage is 17.5 feet. - For Skwentna River at Skwentna: At 12:00pm the stage was 37.85 feet. Flood Stage is 42.0 feet. - For Susitna River near Sunshine: At 9:00pm the stage was 22.04 feet. Flood Stage is 24.5 feet. - For Talkeetna River at the Talkeetna Railroad Bridge: At 9:00pm the stage was 12.14 feet. Flood Stage is 13.0 feet. - For Talkeetna River Upstream of Talkeetna: At 8:45pm the stage was 9.04 feet. Flood Stage is 12.5 feet. - For Willow Creek at Parks Highway: At 9:00pm the stage was 10.23 feet. Flood Stage is 10.0 feet. - For Willow Creek Upstream of Parks Highway: At 9:15pm the stage was 5.49 feet. Flood Stage is 5.9 feet. - For flood safety information, visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

