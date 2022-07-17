ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tooele County, UT

Severe Weather Statement issued for Tooele by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 17:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Elder, Tooele by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 16:58:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Box Elder; Tooele The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Box Elder County in northern Utah Eastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 530 PM MDT * At 457 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles east of Utah Test and Training Range North to near Delle to 17 miles south of Dugway English Village, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Grantsville, Dugway English Village, Vernon, Delle, Utah Test and Training Range North, Skull Valley, Tooele Army Depot, Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway and Rush Valley. This includes Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 54 and 89. Wind gusts to 71 mph have been reported with this line along I-80. This is a dangerous situation! THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cache Valley, Utah Portion, Eastern Box Elder County by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 14:31:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-17 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Northern Wasatch Front; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Weber western Cache...east central Box Elder...Davis and west central Morgan Counties through 630 PM MDT At 557 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Tremonton to near Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ogden, Layton, Logan, Farmington, Brigham City, Tremonton, Hill Air Force Base, Cache, Roy, Clearfield, Kaysville, Syracuse, Clinton, North Ogden, South Ogden, Centerville, Smithfield, Washington Terrace, Riverdale and Hyrum. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 320 and 384. Interstate 84 between mile markers 38 and 92. US Route 89 near mile marker 459. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy