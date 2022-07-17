What’s Cooking in Kelli’s Kitchen -- Fennel of all things...

A whole dinner in one, this Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs Meal is an easy fix-it and forget-it dinner that is hearty, flavorful and great for busy weeknights!. The slow cooker is one of my go-to kitchen appliances. I don't care how many new shiny appliances come on the market, I still love my old faithful crock pot! This Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs Meal is super easy with a small amount of ingredients but also super filling! You can cook it on low or high depending on your timeframe and you will have a delicious dinner at the end! This meal is perfect for those nights when you are super busy but still feel like a home-cooked meal. Chicken thighs are a much more affordable cut of chicken so this is definitely a bit more budget-friendly as well.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO