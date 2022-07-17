ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

Brand Park Committee hosts summer concert series

By Van Delbridge
 2 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Brand Park Beautification Committee hosted its annual Summer Concert Series and featured a live band.

The event will take place every Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. until September 4th and is free to attend.

