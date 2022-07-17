ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

At least 2 dead in shooting at Greenwood Park Mall

By Joe Schroeder
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fVJNi_0gj1cIy800

GREENWOOD, Ind. — At least 2 people are dead and 2 more are injured after a shooting Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall.

Both law enforcement officials and witnesses on the scene confirm to FOX59 that at least 2 people were killed in the shooting inside the mall and that multiple more were injured.

The mall has a heavy police presence of both Greenwood and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers outside of the Dick’s Sporting Goods.

FOX59 has a crew on scene and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Greenwood, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy