The number of complaints of illnesses related to Daily Harvest brand French Lentil & Leek Crumbles has more than doubled since the FDA’s report on June 30. As of July 14 the Food and Drug Administration is reporting 277 reports from people who ate the frozen crumbles. The agency continues to advise people to not eat the product and to check their freezers for it. As of June 30, 133 people had reported illnesses to the FDA. The company has reported receiving more than 470 reports.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO