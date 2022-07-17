ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Death toll rises to 4 in Indiana mall shooting

By Alix Martichoux, Joe Schroeder, Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hXsTf_0gj1bpgy00

GREENWOOD, Ind. ( WXIN ) — Three people and the suspected shooter are dead in a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, police said Sunday evening.

Police said they received a call of shots fired inside the mall’s food court around 6 p.m.

The mall had a heavy police presence of both Greenwood and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers Sunday evening.

Assistant Chief of Indianapolis Metro Police Chris Bailey initially said two people had been killed and “multiple other people” were being treated at local hospitals. Greenwood police later gave an update saying the death toll had climbed to include three people plus the unnamed shooter.

A “good Samaritan” who was armed killed the suspect, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said. The man who shot the suspect, identified as a 22-year-old from Bartholomew County, had a legal gun permit and is cooperating with the police investigation.

The shooter was an adult man with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition, Ison said. What led up to the shooting wasn’t yet clear, he said.

Two people were still being treated for injuries at a local hospital, Ison said.

Police raided the apartment of the suspected gunman hours after the shooting.

Neighbors told WXIN that between midnight and 3 a.m. there was a raid at the apartment. The raid included SWAT teams, FBI, and a bomb disposal unit.

No identification of the suspect or motivation has been released.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison confirmed Sunday that the victims of the shooting included one male and four females. All of the victims were adults, aside from one juvenile female who was mildly injured.

That 12-year-old female, Ison said, left the mall and was taken to a hospital after talking to her parents about being injured in the incident, police said.

Both of the two injured victims are in the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Multiple agencies and a SWAT team assisted in clearing the mall, according to the IMPD. Officers were going through the mall to make sure there weren’t anyone left inside that still needed help.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country, in our city and over the next few days, next few hours, we hope we’ll have more information to share with you,” Bailey told reporters on scene.

“As you can imagine, this type of situation is horrible,” Ison said. “It’s rocked us to our core.”

Greenwood is a city of more than 50,000 residents just south of Indianapolis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Road rage leads to fatal shooting on Indy highway; 1 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A passenger traveling on an Indianapolis highway was killed Monday after a driver shot him in an act of road rage, Indiana State Police believe. Just after 5:15 p.m., as ISP troopers were on their way to the scene on I-70 near Post Road, 911 dispatchers were told the victim of a shooting was already being taken to a nearby medical facility. Despite life-saving attempts, the man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

Wife and husband among Greenwood mall victims; gunman identified

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The four people who died as a result of Sunday’s mass shooting in the Greenwood Park Mall have been identified. The Greenwood Police Department confirmed that around 6 p.m. Sunday a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall, located at 1251 U.S. Hwy 31 North in Greenwood, Indiana. […]
GREENWOOD, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Greenwood Park Mall#The Mall#Violent Crime#Indianapolis Metro Police#Wxin#Fbi
FOX59

IndyGo bus thief stole bus while driver was on break

INDIANAPOLIS — An IndyGo bus thief reportedly stole the bus while the driver was taking a break at a gas station with two passengers still onboard. Quentin Stewart, 30, was arrested and charged with auto theft, criminal confinement and leaving the scene of an accident. According to court documents, the IndyGo bus driver told officers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man dies after being shot in head during drive-by shooting in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – A 25-year-old man died after being shot in the head during a weekend drive-by shooting in Kokomo. According to the Kokomo Police Department, officers responded to the 1500 block of North Delphos Street around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 16. Officers found 25-year-old Jalen Dowling suffering from a gunshot wound to the […]
KOKOMO, IN
WTHR

Man arrested after suspected deadly road rage shooting on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after what police said is a case of road rage. Police said the shooting happened on I-70 near Post Road on Monday afternoon. 911 dispatchers received information that the victim was being driven from the scene of the shooting to a medical facility near I-70 and Mt. Comfort Road in Hancock County.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

IMPD: Toddler dies after hit-and-run in Castleton

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A toddler died Monday night following a hit-and-run outside a Castleton shopping center, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 7:30 p.m., police responded to an accident near the Clearwater Village shopping center on 82nd Street, just west of Allisonville Road. Officers arrived and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indy man steals and crashes IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after stealing an IndyGo bus and crashing it a short distance later. Quentin Stewart, 30, was arrested and charged with theft, criminal confinement using a vehicle and leaving the scene after an accident. According to a police report, officers responded to 64th and College Avenue around 9:40 […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WKBN

WKBN

38K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy