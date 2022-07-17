ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fallon, NV

Captain's Log -- Stayin' Alive, Magically

By Rachel Dahl
thefallonpost.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve spent the last week really contemplating the wisdom of keeping the print version of the paper. So many reasons why it doesn’t make sense. Mostly, cost and especially costs over the past six months. Holy cow. The whole country is suffering the effects of inflation and we are no...

www.thefallonpost.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLO TV Reno

New Moana Pool a decade in the making

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures of the old Moana pool show just how rundown the facility had become before its demolition in 2012. Too expensive to repair, most people would say the removal of a swimming facility in our area would be a loss. It was. But with a decade...
RENO, NV
Nevada Current

Reno, Henderson build luxury apartments amid affordability crisis

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Almost all of the apartment units constructed in Reno (94%) and Henderson (93%) during the last decade are categorized as luxury units, according to an analysis of data compiled by the market research firm Yardi Matrix, a finding that stands in stark contrast to Nevada’s ranking as the state with the fewest low-income units per […] The post Reno, Henderson build luxury apartments amid affordability crisis  appeared first on Nevada Current.
HENDERSON, NV
Nevada Appeal

‘Slight shift’ to buyers’ market seen in Northern Nevada

The sudden surge in mortgage interest rates has all but scuttled the once-trendy mortgage refinance business at some regional banks, and it’s also created a much-needed buffer for prospective homebuyers scouting the market for suitable properties. In June 2021 the average mortgage interest rate was a historically low 2.98...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Mountain lion spotted near Reno neighborhood along the Truckee River

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A mountain lion was spotted 'cooling off' along the Truckee River in Reno Monday evening. Local resident Jason Mattick took to social media after seeing the 'biggest mountain lion' they had ever seen near a west Reno neighborhood. Several social media...
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fallon, NV
Local
Nevada Business
City
Battle Mountain, NV
City
Winnemucca, NV
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Lovelock, NV
thebeet.com

The 6 Best Places to Eat Vegan in Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada may not be the first place you think of when you imagine vegan food heavens in the Western United States. But the “The Biggest Little City in the World” has a surprisingly impressive vegan food scene. Before or after your trip to the playa for Burning Man, you’ll be able to satisfy your hunger with a wide selection of plant-based foods. Here are six of the best restaurants for vegan, vegetarian, and plant-based eaters located in Reno, Nevada.
luxuryrealestate.com

Donna Spear of Chase International Represents the Seller and Buyer of 5885 Flowering Sage, Reno, NV For $4M

- Chase International is pleased to announce the sale of 5885 Flowering Sage, Reno, Nevada, for $4 million representing the seller and the buyer, Donna Spear. It is still all about LOCATION! And this is it! Located in the exclusive sub-gated area of ArrowCreek called "The Reserve", this home overlooks the 9th hole of the Challenge Golf Course with the most spectacular city views you can imagine. The entire span of the home features large windows so every room has an amazing view of city lights and mountains. There are 5 en-suite bedrooms one of which is being used as an office. Over 7,200 sq ft of living space offers it all! Walking in to the Great Room you will be wowed by the vaulted ceilings and heavy open wood beams. Alder wood floors and slate are in most of the areas with carpet in bedrooms, inlaid in the great room, and in the downstairs rec room. The custom cabinetry by Osborne and Dermody is also Knotty Alder wood. The kitchen with Dacor and Kitchen-Aid appliances creates a chef's dream - with informal and formal dining areas, a climate controlled 800-bottle wine cellar off the formal dining room, large walk-in pantry, wet bar and plenty of counter space - making entertaining fun and easy! Off the Great Room (also with city views) is a den/library or it could even be a private dining room. Looking to the future there is an elevator shaft between floors and ready to go when the time comes. The laundry room is large enough to include a hobby area, with a sink, plenty of cabinets, a built-in ironing board and place for a second refrigerator. The mud room includes a large coat & gear closet off the 1,732 sq ft 4-car garage! Downstairs includes an en-suite bedroom (with views), a built-in kitchen area and a great rec room or theater with massive knotty-pine solid core pocket doors.
RENO, NV
News Channel Nebraska

PayCertify, Headed by Chase Harmer, Crashes Reno, Announcing New Move

PayCertify, Headed by Chase Harmer, Announces Move to Reno. Fintech company PayCertify, based in Los Gatos, is shifting its headquarters to Reno, NV, according to a statement released on March 31 by the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada. More than 200 jobs in both biotech and fintech are anticipated to be created by the companies “over the next several years,” according to a press statement issued by EDAWN announcing the development.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lvn
visitcarsoncity.com

Alfresco dining (and imbibing) in Carson City

As summer weather continues in northern Nevada, Carson City offers a variety of places to eat, drink and enjoy gatherings with friends outdoors. Surrounded by mountains, the views available for foodies looking for alfresco options won’t disappoint. Grab your sunglasses and hats, bring your appetite and get ready to dine – and enjoy a craft beer or cocktail – outside in Carson City!
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Pet of the Week: Chihuahua mix Sparkles

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — This week's Pet of the Week is Sparkles! She is a ten-year-old Chihuahua mix. Sparkles loves to curl up in laps and get loved on. She prefers a home without small children due to her age. Sparkles is awaiting dental surgery...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

One year ago on July 13, 2021 the Dixie Fire began

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pictures were taken last year outside our studios of flakes falling from the sky. They were not captured in the wintertime. It was August 6, 2021—ash from the Dixie Fire. The fire which would be the largest in terms of acreage and cost for California,...
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Nevada DMV urges customers to make appointments

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is urging customers to skip the lines with a free online appointment, according to a news release. Nearly 1,000 people visit each of the DMV’s metropolitan offices every day, the release said. The DMV wants to remind everyone that it is an appointment-based agency.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Nevada Appeal

Farmers Market coupons for Carson City seniors available Monday

Nevada Rural Counties RSVP Program, Inc. has free Farmers Market coupons for Carson City low income seniors through the Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program. “RSVP has only 350 booklets to distribute in Carson City and we want to make sure that all seniors who qualify will be able to enjoy the abundance of fresh produce while supporting our local famers,” said Molly Walt, CEO.
Nevada Appeal

Carson City restaurants participate in Plastic Free July

GreenUP! is encouraging Carson City restaurant patrons to participate in the month of Plastic Free July by joining their reusable takeout container program, according to a news release. Diners that post a picture demonstrating how they choose to reduce waste while dining out will receive a free $20 token for...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Catholic Charities summer cleaning

RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada is putting out the call for donations. This local nonprofit is the largest provider of human services in the northern Nevada community. It provides a food pantry, St. Vincent’s dining room, immigration legal services, a benefits enrollment center, and...
SPARKS, NV
Nevada State News

BLM: Check boundaries before starting work on area lands

CARSON CITY – Officials with the Bureau of Land Management this week said they’re seeing an increase of “unauthorized use” on public lands. Their advice: get a survey to ensure the work you’re doing, such as building a road or constructing a fence or fire break, is on your land and not the BLM’s or any other public agency’s.
CARSON CITY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy