ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Police ID suspect shot by officers during downtown Denver disturbance; 5 bystanders injured

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3opwDF_0gj1bETR00

DENVER — Police identified the man who they said pointed a gun at Denver police officers before three officers shot him early Sunday morning in downtown Denver. A public information officer also confirmed all of the other injuries were caused by officers firing their weapons.

Jordan Waddy, 21, was shot and transported to the hospital but is expected to survive, according to the Denver Police Department.

Additionally, police confirmed that five other people — three women and two men — suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident. No officers were injured.

“Investigators are working to determine whether the injuries [of the five people] were a direct or indirect result of the officer-involved shooting,” the department said in a statement.

The release went on to explain that an indirect injury could be from a ricochet bullet or shrapnel.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers patrolling the bar district downtown near 20th and Larimer streets noticed an altercation between Waddy and two other people. An arrest affidavit released just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, goes on to say that officers reported seeing Waddy make gestures towards his waist band as if he were armed.

The officers began to follow Waddy, and at some point, officers reported the suspect pulled out a gun and pointed it at officers. The court document says officers fired and Waddy fell to the ground.

The suspect did not fire his weapon, police said in a news release shared earlier on Sunday. Waddy threw the firearm, which has been identified as a 10 mm Rock Island M1911 A2, according to court documents.

Waddy was transported to the hospital for treatment and later arrested. He is currently being held for investigation of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to police.

Waddy has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement, including a now dismissed 2017 charge of first-degree murder, according to court records.

“The investigation into this incident, to include interviews and forensic work, is active and ongoing. The Denver Police Department understands the community’s desire for additional information and the Department is committed to both maintaining the integrity of this investigation and sharing additional details as soon information has been confirmed through the investigation,” the DPD release said.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, shared what he saw, as well as a video that he took of the scene moments after it all happened. He said police showed up after a group of people were arguing in the street and then he heard gunshots.

"It was definitely a little traumatic to see that go down," the man said. "I heard maybe six or seven shots. I look to my left, and I saw a girl who was hit on the thigh and it hit an artery and she was gushing out blood."

The three officers involved in the shooting are currently on administrative leave, the department said, which is standard procedure.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being conducted in “accordance with the officer-involved shooting protocol, and includes representatives from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations, Colorado State Patrol, Denver District Attorney’s Office, Denver Police Department, and includes oversight from the Office of the Independent Monitor.”

Comments / 7

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Denver officers shoot five bystanders after suspect pulled out gun, police say

Police in Denver shot five bystanders when they opened fire into a crowd of people after a suspect pulled out a gun and then allegedly aimed it at authorities. The incident unfolded early Sunday, just as bars in a bustling part of LoDo, the lower Downtown area about a block away from Coors Field and Union Station, issued their last call for the night, police said in a press release on Monday. Denver officers were already in the area patrolling at the time when they spotted an armed man with a firearm, who appeared to be creating a disturbance.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run at Colfax and Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are working to identify a driver and a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run at Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard. According to the Denver Police Department, a pedestrian was struck after crossing Colorado Boulevard at 12:30 a.m. on June 18. At the intersection of...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
CBS Denver

Investigation ongoing as Denver police shoot, wound suspect; 5 others hurt

The man shot by Denver police officers late Saturday night early Sunday morning was no stranger to law enforcement. In 2017, Jordan Waddy was sentenced to five years behind bars after a person was killed in a marijuana deal. Waddy did not have a gun then and cooperated with authorities, but at 20th and Larimer Streets, as the bars let out early Sunday morning, police say he did have a firearm. "A gun was recovered, we stated that in the statement and a person was charged with felony menacing," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said.During a fight, police say they saw...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Man found dead in vehicle in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Officers are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle in the parking lot of an Aurora shopping center Tuesday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said just before 1 p.m., they got a call about an unresponsive person in a car in...
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Shooting#Downtown Denver#Violent Crime
Westword

Eight Weekend Shootings in Denver — Two Involving Cops

The Denver Police Department registered two officer-involved shootings during the first half of 2022 — the first on March 2, the second on June 4. But that total has now more than doubled, with three officer-involved shootings over the five-day period between July 13 and July 17. Two took place over the weekend, when there were a total of eight shootings within Denver city limits.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

At least 1 dead in Denver crash near I-25

Denver police on Tuesday were investigating a crash that left at least one person dead. The crash occurred overnight at West Sixth Avenue near the offramp to Interstate 25, according to the Denver Police Department. Additional information was not available Tuesday morning as police continued to investigate the crash. The...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Mic

Police in Denver committed a mass shooting

More often than not, police do not stop a mass shooting. In Denver over the weekend, they actually started one. According to the Denver Post, police in the Lower Downtown area opened fire to stop a man who allegedly pulled a gun. They managed to shoot five bystanders in the process.
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Man dies after crash on 6th Avenue in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says one person is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning. The crash happened on eastbound 6th Avenue at the offramp to Interstate 25 before 3:45 a.m. DPD said the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed. Police said one of...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora police investigate fatal crash

A collision between a car and a motorcycle in Aurora on Monday left one person dead. The crash occurred around 6:50 p.m. at South Havana Street and East Evans Avenue, Aurora police said. The motorcycle was headed north on Havana, and the car was turning left onto Havana from a...
AURORA, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy