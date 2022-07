Baseball's top players are gathering at Dodger Stadium for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night. The National League, which had Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw start the game on the mound, took the lead in the first inning as Mookie Betts (RBI single) and Paul Goldschmidt (solo homer) drove in runs. That lead lasted until the fourth inning, when Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton hit back-to-back homers off Tony Gonsolin to give the AL a 3-2 lead.

MLB ・ 10 HOURS AGO