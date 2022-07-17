ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Death toll rises to 4 in Indiana mall shooting

By Joe Schroeder, Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0deqEa_0gj1awuG00

GREENWOOD, Ind. ( WXIN ) — Three people and the suspected shooter are dead in a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, police said Sunday evening.

Police said they received a call of shots fired inside the mall’s food court around 6 p.m.

The mall had a heavy police presence of both Greenwood and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers Sunday evening.

Assistant Chief of Indianapolis Metro Police Chris Bailey initially said two people had been killed and “multiple other people” were being treated at local hospitals. Greenwood police later gave an update saying the death toll had climbed to include three people plus the unnamed shooter.

A “good Samaritan” who was armed killed the suspect, Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison said. The man who shot the suspect, identified as a 22-year-old from Bartholomew County, had a legal gun permit and is cooperating with the police investigation.

The shooter was an adult man with a rifle and several magazines of ammunition, Ison said. What led up to the shooting wasn’t yet clear, he said.

Two people were still being treated for injuries at a local hospital, Ison said.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison confirmed Sunday that the victims of the shooting included one male and four females. All of the victims were adults, aside from one juvenile female who was mildly injured.

That 12-year-old female, Ison said, left the mall and was taken to a hospital after talking to her parents about being injured in the incident, police said.

Both of the two injured victims are in the hospital in stable condition, police said.

Multiple agencies and a SWAT team assisted in clearing the mall, according to the IMPD. Officers were going through the mall to make sure there weren’t anyone left inside that still needed help.

“We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country, in our city and over the next few days, next few hours, we hope we’ll have more information to share with you,” Bailey told reporters on scene.

“As you can imagine, this type of situation is horrible,” Ison said. “It’s rocked us to our core.”

Greenwood is a city of more than 50,000 residents just south of Indianapolis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

What we know about the armed civilian who killed Indiana mall gunman

GREENWOOD — On Sunday, a lone gunman entered the Greenwood Park Mall food court armed with two rifles and a pistol and opened fire. After hearing the gunfire, according to police, Elisjsha Dicken, 22, of Seymour, Indiana, fired the handgun he was carrying and attempted to stop the shooter. His gunfire hit the gunman and killed him, according to police.
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Greenwood Park Mall#The Mall#Violent Crime#Indianapolis Metro Police
WTHR

Man arrested after suspected deadly road rage shooting on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after what police said is a case of road rage. Police said the shooting happened on I-70 near Post Road on Monday afternoon. 911 dispatchers received information that the victim was being driven from the scene of the shooting to a medical facility near I-70 and Mt. Comfort Road in Hancock County.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman found dead on Saturday ruled homicide, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a homicide in downtown Indianapolis after a woman was found dead on Saturday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Michigan Street on report of a deceased person on Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. Police reported finding an adult female inside who had sustained “injuries consistent with trauma.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Police: Southeast Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was fatally shot Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a report of a person shot in the 5200 block of Padre Lane around 3:30 p.m. The location is a neighborhood just southeast of Thompson Road and Emerson Avenue. Officers found a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wdrb.com

Seymour man arrested after medical facilities burglarized

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Seymour arrested a man in connection with four break-ins at two medical facilities over a two-week span. The burglaries happened between June 29 and July 14, according to a post on the Seymour Police Department's Facebook page. One business, a dentist's office located at...
SEYMOUR, IN
WTHR

Woman shot while driving in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A woman is recovering after being shot in Lafayette overnight. Police said the woman was driving in the 4600 block of Veterans Memorial Parkway, near U.S. 52 and State Road 38, Friday around 2 a.m. when she was shot in the back. The woman told police...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WDTN

WDTN

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy