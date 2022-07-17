ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

At least 2 dead in shooting at Indiana mall

By Joe Schroeder
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BOur1_0gj1ainK00
(File: Getty)

GREENWOOD, Ind. — At least 2 people are dead and 2 more are injured after a shooting Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall.

Both law enforcement officials and witnesses on the scene confirmed to FOX59 that at least 2 people were killed in the shooting inside the mall and that multiple more were injured.

The mall has a heavy police presence of both Greenwood and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods.

FOX59 has a crew on scene and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

What we know about the armed civilian who killed Indiana mall gunman

GREENWOOD — On Sunday, a lone gunman entered the Greenwood Park Mall food court armed with two rifles and a pistol and opened fire. After hearing the gunfire, according to police, Elisjsha Dicken, 22, of Seymour, Indiana, fired the handgun he was carrying and attempted to stop the shooter. His gunfire hit the gunman and killed him, according to police.
GREENWOOD TOWNSHIP, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WANE-TV

Road rage leads to fatal shooting on Indy highway; 1 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – A passenger traveling on an Indianapolis highway was killed Monday after a driver shot him in an act of road rage, Indiana State Police believe. Just after 5:15 p.m., as ISP troopers were on their way to the scene on I-70 near Post Road, 911 dispatchers were told the victim of a shooting was already being taken to a nearby medical facility. Despite life-saving attempts, the man was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sporting Goods#The Mall#Greenwood Park Mall#Violent Crime
Tv20detroit.com

Police: Shooting at Indianapolis mall injures several people

INDIANAPOLIS (WXYZ) — Police in Greenwood, Indiana confirm a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. Several people have been injured, police say, including the shooter. Police say there may be two fatalities. The mall is being cleared in order to conduct an investigation. More information will be provided as it...
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy man steals and crashes IndyGo bus

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after stealing an IndyGo bus and crashing it a short distance later. Quentin Stewart, 30, was arrested and charged with theft, criminal confinement using a vehicle and leaving the scene after an accident. According to a police report, officers responded to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTHR

Man arrested after suspected deadly road rage shooting on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after what police said is a case of road rage. Police said the shooting happened on I-70 near Post Road on Monday afternoon. 911 dispatchers received information that the victim was being driven from the scene of the shooting to a medical facility near I-70 and Mt. Comfort Road in Hancock County.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Woman found dead on Saturday ruled homicide, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a homicide in downtown Indianapolis after a woman was found dead on Saturday afternoon. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Michigan Street on report of a deceased person on Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. Police reported finding an adult female inside who had sustained “injuries consistent with trauma.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

Gov. Holcomb issues statement after Greenwood Park Mall shooting

(WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb released an additional statement in the wake of Sunday’s tragic shooting at Greenwood Park Mall. “I join all Hoosiers in being grateful for the quick, heroic actions taken by an individual citizen and first responders on Sunday evening in Greenwood, surely preventing further loss of life and injuries,” Gov. Holcomb said. “I stand with the community in grieving the loss of lives, and my thoughts are also with the many people impacted by this traumatic incident, including innocent bystanders whose lives are forever changed.”
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Former FBI agent: stay prepared for shootings

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Retired FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan tells us the time to prepare your response for a mass shooter is not in the midst of gunfire. “You should really start thinking about places I could go if it happens,” Keenan explained. “Cover, concealment, where can I hide? Where is a […]
GREENWOOD, IN
WTHR

Police: Southeast Indianapolis shooting leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was fatally shot Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a report of a person shot in the 5200 block of Padre Lane around 3:30 p.m. The location is a neighborhood just southeast of Thompson Road and Emerson Avenue. Officers found a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
49K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy