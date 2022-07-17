ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds set to beat Aston Villa and Tottenham to the signing of 18-year-old Sonny Perkins... just two weeks after the striker rejected a professional contract at West Ham

Leeds United are signing 18-year-old Sonny Perkins who left West Ham last month.

Aston Villa and Tottenham were also keen on the teenage forward.

The West Ham youngster scored 10 goals in 20 appearances in the Premier League Two last campaign and won his senior top flight debut against Leeds in January.

Leeds are set to sign 18-year-old striker Sonny Perkins who left West Ham United last month

He also played twice in the Europa League under David Moyes, starting in a 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb.

The Yorkshire club will add Perkins to their selection of promising young strikers on standby for star man Patrick Bamford, including 20-year-olds Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood.

West Ham released a statement in July to announce that Perkins, a product of the Irons' youth academy, was exiting the club after rejecting a professional contract offer.

Leeds teenager Archie Gray was stretchered off during a pre-season match against Aston Villa

Meanwhile, Leeds teenager Archie Gray will have his ankle assessed today after being taken off on a stretcher following a tackle from John McGinn in Sunday's friendly 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

The 16-year-old made 24 appearances for Leeds in the Premier League Two and Under 18 Premier League last season, notching three goals and one assist from attacking midfield.

Jesse Marsch's side complete their pre-season tour of Australia against Crystal Palace on Friday before jetting back to face Cagliari on July 31 at Elland Road.

