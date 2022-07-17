ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 2 dead in shooting at Indiana Mall

By Joe Schroeder
 2 days ago

GREENWOOD, Ind. — At least 2 people are dead and 2 more are injured after a shooting Sunday at the Greenwood Park Mall.

Both law enforcement officials and witnesses on the scene confirm to FOX59 that at least 2 people were killed in the shooting inside the mall and that multiple more were injured.

The mall has a heavy police presence of both Greenwood and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers outside of the Dick’s Sporting Goods.

FOX59 has a crew on scene and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.

Related
Wife and husband among Indiana mall shooting victims

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WXIN) — Police have identified the gunman and the victims in a mass shooting at a suburban Indianapolis mall that happened Sunday. The Greenwood Police Department confirmed a lone suspect entered the food court of the Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana Sunday evening. The suspect then shot into the mall, killing three people and injuring two more. The shooter was shot and killed by a man visiting the mall.
