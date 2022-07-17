ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

2022 MLB Draft tracker: Results, full list of every draft pick; analysis of all first-round selections

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 MLB Draft is underway. The three-day, 20-round process began Sunday night, with the Baltimore Orioles selecting high school shortstop Jackson Holliday (Matt’s son)...

Sports Illustrated

MLB Draft Tracker: Breaking Down Every Team’s First-Round Pick

The Orioles have just enjoyed their best stretch of baseball in quite some time. On Sunday, they’ll take the first pick in the MLB draft for the second time in four years. Sunday’s draft is happening later in the calendar than usual in order to coincide with the All-Star break, but the added wait has only ratcheted up the anticipation. There are plenty several sons of former Major League stars expected to be taken early—Druw Jones (son of Andruw Jones), Jackson Holliday (Matt Holliday) and Justin Crawford (Carl Crawford), to name a few—along with Kumar Rocker, who was a first-round pick by the Mets last year but did not sign amid injury concerns. Rocker has a chance to get taken in the first round once again on Sunday night.
