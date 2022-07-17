ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One week after opening to traffic, driver seen doing donuts on 6th Street Bridge

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust one week of being open to traffic, a driver was caught on camera doing donuts on the newly...

Comments / 23

guest
2d ago

if they're caught they should take your car away bring them to a salvage yard and make them watch their car be crushed maybe with them inside

Reply(1)
12
Lisa Shetler
2d ago

Disgusting. My friends predicted this. They should fine them and take the car!

Reply
16
mattymcdaddy
2d ago

who cares, the bridge is already a huge waste of money. instead of building a park under it they should build a homeless shelter.

Reply(6)
8
