One week after opening to traffic, driver seen doing donuts on 6th Street Bridge

A major stretch of the 210 Freeway in Irwindale will be closed for a full five days next week, and Caltrans wants commuters to have plenty of advance notice. Repairs of the 210 bridge hinge over the San Gabriel River will require a 126-hour closure of the westbound 210 Freeway in the Irwindale area that will start July 20 at 11 p.m. and is expected to last through July 26 at 4 a.m.

IRWINDALE, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO