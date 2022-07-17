Mass shooting at Greenwood Park Mall leaves multiple dead, injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were killed and two others were wounded when a gunman opened fire inside the food court at the Greenwood Park Mall on Sunday evening.

Initial reports of an active shooter came in just after 6 p.m. Arriving officers secured the scene and located the victims, which included four females and one male.

According to the Johnson County Coroner, two males — the suspected shooter and a victim — were pronounced dead at the scene. Another male and a female were pronounced dead at Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Eskenazi Hospital.

Sources told WRTV the bodies of the suspect and one of the victims were removed from the mall about 2 a.m. Monday.

Police say one of the survivors – a juvenile girl – suffered only minor injuries and was transported to the hospital separately. A second person was taken to the hospital from the scene. Their condition wasn't immediately known.

Officials say the shooter has been positively identified, but officials haven't disclosed the identities of anyone killed in the shooting.

In a briefing Sunday evening just before 8 p.m., police said the shooter was killed by an armed civilian inside the Greenwood Park Mall food court. The civilian is cooperating with officials.

The armed civilian has been identified as a 22-year-old man from Bartholomew County. Authorities have not revealed any other information about that person.

The Johnson County bomb squad was called to the mall after an abandoned backpack was located inside the mall. Police later said the bag was cleared and deemed not to be a threat.

On Monday, an FBI spokesperson confirmed to WRTV that its teams assisted local police in the shooting investigation and with serving a search warrant afterward at Polo Run Apartments, which is located near the mall across U.S. 31.

An FBI spokesperson said its teams assisted local police in serving a search warrant related to the Greenwood Park Mall shooting overnight at Polo Run Apartments at 800 Kings Mill Rd. in Greenwood.

Greenwood Mayor Mark W. Myers issued a statement Sunday evening thanking the armed civilian for his “quick action and heroism” during the shooting.

“As of now we do not know the shooter’s identity or motive. We do know that someone we are calling the “Good Samaritan” was able to shoot the assailant and stop further bloodshed. This person saved lives tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation.”

The Marion County Coroner will work in conjunction with the Johnson County Coroner to identify the victims of the shooting and the suspected shooter. The Johnson County Coroner's Office said it will work on identifying the shooter and one victim.

As of Sunday evening, officials had not disclosed any identities of those who died.

A spokeswoman representing Simon Property Group, the Greenwood Park Mall's parent company, confirmed the mall will be closed Monday. A reopening date will be announced later.

The following statement was shared on the company's behalf:

"We grieve for the victims of yesterday’s horrific tragedy in Greenwood. Violence has no place in this or any other community. We are grateful for the strong response of the first responders, including the heroic actions of the Good Samaritan who stopped the suspect."

Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the number of people pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.