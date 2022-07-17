In The Know: July 18

May 3, 1955 – July 3, 2022. Steven died unexpectedly at home on July 3. Steve was the nicest guy you could know he always made you smile. Steve was born in Placerville and spent most of his life in Diamond Springs. Steve went to Herbert Green Grammer school which was named after his grandfather Herbert Green then he went to Ponderosa High School. Steve met Susan and fell in love and got married and had three children Katie Foster, Kerrie Foster and Micheal Foster. Steve was preceded in death by Susan Foster, his father, grandparents and many aunts, uncle’s and friends. He is survived by his children Katie Foster, Kerrie Foster and Micheal Foster; his mother Charlene Foster; his sister’s Cindy Weldy and Tammie Anderson (Gordon) and his brother Brian Foster (Erika) and a lot more grandkids, aunts, uncle’s, nieces and nephews and tons of friends. Steve will be missed by many.

