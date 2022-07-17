ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United willing to listen to offers for Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones... with Lisandro Martinez set to be unveiled in £55m move from Ajax

 2 days ago

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones.

The Red Devils knew they would have to sell some players in order to reinforce their squad this summer - with new manager Erik ten Hag looking to kickstart a rebuild.

While the former Ajax boss is willing to give certain players at Old Trafford a clean slate, three defensive players are up for sale.

Ten Hag inherited a United defence that is both overcrowded and underperforming, with their back-line conceding 57 goals in the league last year - their worst defensive season since 1978/79.

And Bailly, Tuenzebe and Jones have all been told they could be allowed to leave with players such as Lisandro Martinez coming in.

Jones has attracted tentative enquiries from Wayne Rooney's DC United

