ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado County, CA

Food bank partnership of changes lives in a ‘big’ way

Mountain Democrat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Brothers Big Sisters Northern Sierra and the Food Bank of El Dorado County recently made a big impact. With the rising cost of gas, food and most of everything else on the market, it’s really hard for many families in communities throughout El Dorado County to make ends...

www.mtdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain Democrat

Where’s Waldo promo returns to EDH

The El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce has once again partnered with Face in a Book on Find Waldo Local. This exciting, month-long scavenger hunt through July 31 is based on the beloved book character from the “Where’s Waldo” series. Where’s Waldo EDH is a no-cost program...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Mountain Democrat

In The Know: July 20

Congratulations to Alexis Christine Littleford of El Dorado County, who made the University of Wyoming Honor Roll. The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, Behavioral Health Division has posted the Fiscal Year 2020-21 MHSA Outcomes Report. The 30-day public comment period has closed but additional comments may be made at the MHSA annual update public hearing to be held at 5 pm. The meeting will be a hybrid format with virtual and in person options. For more information about the meeting visit eldorado.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

The Purple Place might lose its place

“It’s so sad that we can’t seem to work it out with our landlord.” — Denise Hountalas, who owns The Purple Place with husband Mike. Dubbed El Dorado Hills’ original roadhouse, this little slice of history is embroiled in lease negotiations — negotiations that became public when patrons noticed the restaurant’s lighted sign missing — which threaten to force The Purple Place owners Mike and Denise Hountalas to close their doors.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Mountain Democrat

Officer of the Year shares award with team

Calling it “well -deserved” El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini named Det. Aaron Lopez Officer of the Year at a recent Rotary Club of El Dorado Hills meeting. Lopez joined the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department in December 2021 and has filled a variety of roles, including serving as a deputy and with CSI. He’s currently a detective with the Property Crimes Division.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cameron Park, CA
Local
California Society
El Dorado County, CA
Society
County
El Dorado County, CA
Mountain Democrat

Miss El Dorado County crowned

The 2022 Miss El Dorado County Pageant held last month at the El Dorado County fair featured many impressive young women. This was the first year the pageant was run by the fair that the winners received scholarships in addition to their titles thanks to Chris and Shauna Meyer of High Sierra Industries, Angela of the Bean Barn, C&H Motor Parts, G&O Towing, Kaia Fit Placerville and Pageant Planet.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

988 crisis lifeline launched

Access El Dorado is launching a public awareness campaign to increase community awareness of mental health resources both nationally and locally. Designated as the new, three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, the 988 dialing code will be available to everyone across the United States. When people call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org they will be connected to trained counselors who are part of the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. These trained counselors will listen, understand how problems are affecting callers, provide support and connect them to resources if necessary, according to Access El Dorado.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Grill fires flaring up

Firefighters in El Dorado Hills have responded to three barbecue fires in recent weeks. With July being the peak month for grill fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association, fire officials shared these barbecue safety tips:. • Keep grills away from the home and deck railings and out from...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
Mountain Democrat

Edward Rogers

Edward John Rogers, 80, passed away peacefully Sunday, July 10, at his home in Grass Valley with his loving wife Nancy of 46 years at his side. Ed was born in Chicago, Ill., May 14, 1942, to Lester and Marie Rogers. Upon graduating from Proviso East High School in 1960 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served a four-year tour of duty. He traveled the world, spending time in Vietnam piloting a boat taking troops into battle and deceased troops out.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fresh Fruits#El Dorado#Charity
Mountain Democrat

City Council: Post office not the perfect fit to honor Ishmael

“Let’s put our money behind our officers, show we appreciate them and that we want them to have everything they need to be the best they can.” — Placerville councilwoman Jackie Neau on naming proposed public safety facility for Brian Ishmael. Congressman Tom McClintock has proposed a...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

A melodramatic comedy

The June 22 Mountain Democrat reported the county selected a committee to review the county charter. This is long overdue and some changes need to be made. However, before that comes under scrutiny, we should ask why current and past county employees are on this committee? There may be more, but at least two are chosen at present. This is a conflict of interest — kind of letting the fox guard the chickens.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Time for a tune up, Mosquito Bridge

While construction of a new Mosquito Bridge is in the early stages of site preparation, the historical bridge that connects Mosquito and Swansboro to Placerville is undergoing its annual July maintenance. An El Dorado County Department of Transportation Maintenance and Operations crew consisting of Bob Richerson, Tino Arteche, Dino Klare,...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Steven Warren Foster

May 3, 1955 – July 3, 2022. Steven died unexpectedly at home on July 3. Steve was the nicest guy you could know he always made you smile. Steve was born in Placerville and spent most of his life in Diamond Springs. Steve went to Herbert Green Grammer school which was named after his grandfather Herbert Green then he went to Ponderosa High School. Steve met Susan and fell in love and got married and had three children Katie Foster, Kerrie Foster and Micheal Foster. Steve was preceded in death by Susan Foster, his father, grandparents and many aunts, uncle’s and friends. He is survived by his children Katie Foster, Kerrie Foster and Micheal Foster; his mother Charlene Foster; his sister’s Cindy Weldy and Tammie Anderson (Gordon) and his brother Brian Foster (Erika) and a lot more grandkids, aunts, uncle’s, nieces and nephews and tons of friends. Steve will be missed by many.
PLACERVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Mountain Democrat

Jodie Robinson gets first win in Placerville

After being within reach several times before, Roseville’s Jodie Robinson finally had it all come together Saturday to record her first career Placerville Speedway winged sprint car victory. By way of her triumph the 19-year-old reigning Knoxville Nationals Queen joins her father David and brother Ryan on the all-time...
PLACERVILLE, CA
Mountain Democrat

Standoff suspect ID’d

El Dorado County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 43-year-old man after an hours-long standoff between the suspect and law enforcement at a La Cresenta Drive apartment complex July 15. Officers responded to 2731 La Cresenta Drive around 3 a.m. on a verbal alteration and gunshot report, where they say they...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy