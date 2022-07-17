ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Bell crashes NASCAR playoff field with win at New Hampshire

By DAN GELSTON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J4dRT_0gj1XFQK00
1 of 7

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Christopher Bell’s crew chief tried to give him a little bit of coaching — some encouragement with about 40 laps left in the race and a victory and playoff spot at stake — and was promptly told, well, basically to shush.

“He told me that he had it under control,” crew chief Adam Stevens said with a laugh, “and he clearly did.”

Bell explained later there so many laps left in the race, that he didn’t need a reminder of how far the No. 20 Toyota had to go to reach the finish line.

Plus, Bell already knew the way to reach victory lane at his favorite track.

Bell crashed the NASCAR playoffs — and tightened the pressure on the remaining winless drivers — winning Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway to become the 14th Cup Series winner this season.

“That one was much needed right there,” the 27-year-old Bell said.

Bell mastered the track where he won Xfinity Series races in 2018, 2019 and 2021 and was second in the Cup race last year, holding off Chase Elliott — last week’s winner at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Bell is the 14th driver to earn a spot in the 16-driver playoff field. With six races left in the regular season, it leaves open the possibility that more than 16 drivers could win a race and the final playoff spot or spots would be decided on points.

That’s a worry for another day for Bell.

“That car was not very good when it started the race,” team owner Joe Gibbs said. “It was middle-of-the-pack. It was struggling. At the end, they got him going in the right direction.”

Bell chased down Elliott late and led the final 42 lap for Joe Gibbs Racing. His only other Cup win came in the second race of the 2021 season in the Daytona road course race.

Elliott finished second for Hendrick Motorsports and Bubba Wallace was third for 23XI Racing. Martin Truex Jr. dominated early and finished fourth and Kevin Harvick completed the top five.

“We had no idea what we were running there at the end,” Wallace said. “I knew it was inside the top five. But just tire management there at the end, and we were able to capitalize. Just proud of everybody. Happy. It’s been hell for me the last month, so good to come out with a top five.”

Elliott, who had led 13 laps overall when he was caught by Bell, finished first or second for the fourth straight race.

“We were in a position where guys at this level really should close out a race if you’ve got the lead like that,” Elliott said. “Just poor effort on my part.”

Bell led JGR to its fourth win this season and 12th at New Hampshire.

Bell was one of those drivers who would have had to worry about his playoff chances during the rest of the summer stretch. He entered the race in 16th place in the points standings — 19 above the cutline. Bell reeled off five straight top-10 finishes over May and June before he ran into a recent hiccup with only one finish better than 18th over his last four.

“If you’re race car is fast, and you have a first-place car, it’s pretty easy to get to first as long as you do your job,” Bell said. “I had a first-place race car at the end of that race. Basically, the third stage my car was the fastest one out there, especially on the long run. I did my job to maximize that.”

JGR, who supplies pit crews to 23XI Racing, swapped team members earlier this month with Wallace’s crew.

Bell’s biggest concern Sunday was trying to handle the 21-pound lobster awarded to the winner.

“Earlier in the year, I felt like we were right on the verge of winning,” Bell said. “In the last couple of weeks, I thought we were pretty far away. Now, here we are today.”

Bell still has to work on expanding his New England fan club. He gave his Xfinity checkered flag last season to the only young boy he saw in the grandstands wearing a Bell T-shirt. Before Sunday’s race, Bell promised one kid wearing his shirt at a pre-race event hosted by his sponsor that he would give him the checkered flag with a win.

“And I did,” he said.

TRUEX FADES

Truex won the first two stages and led 172 laps before he faded after a poor pit stop and finished fourth. Truex dominated early from the pole and seemed poised to snap a season-long winless drought. Without a win, Truex is on the playoff bubble. Ryan Blaney is third in the points standings and Truex fourth, yet both could possibly miss the playoffs without a win. This is the third time in the last 20 years (2002, 2003, 2011) there have been 14 winners in the first 20 races.

TRADING PAINT

Brad Keselowski and Austin Dillon used their cars as battering rams under a caution midway through the race. Dillon hit Keselowski in the door on the backstretch. Keselowski retaliated and smacked Dillon on the passenger’s side of the car and ran him off the track.

“We’ve gone at it a couple of times the last two years. One time, I hit really hard,” Dillon said. “I just don’t like the way certain people race me.”

NASCAR’s Cup Series heads to Pocono Raceway for its only stop of the year. The track long held two Cup races each year and Alex Bowman and Kyle Busch won the races in a doubleheader weekend last year.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 3

Related
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Reacts To The Kyle Busch Wife Photo

Samantha Busch, the wife of longtime NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, shared a great throwback photo on Twitter on Sunday. NASCAR's Cup Series was in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon. In honor of the race, Samantha Busch shared a cool throwback photo of their family. "A classic," she wrote. Samantha Busch's...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: Dark horse candidate to join JR Motorsports Cup team?

If and when JR Motorsports finally make the jump up to the NASCAR Cup Series, who will become their first full-time driver?. The idea of NASCAR Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports joining the Cup Series is one that has been discussed more and more in recent years, and many view the team’s jump to the sport’s top level as a matter of when, not if.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Joe Gibbs makes admission about Kyle Busch sponsorship

It is well known around NASCAR that Joe Gibbs Racing has not been able to resign Kyle Busch yet because they can’t find a new sponsor. Mars, who sponsors Busch’s No. 18 car, is leaving soon and the coach admits he hasn’t been able to find a new sponsor as quickly as he thought he would.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is Humbled: NASCAR World Reacts

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been around the NASCAR world for pretty much his entire life. While the legendary NASCAR driver has retired from full-time racing, he remains close to the sport through several different areas of racing. This week, Dale Jr. opened up about what it's like on the ownership...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Tuesday Afternoon's Big Announcement

NASCAR will hold a news conference this Tuesday that'll feature executive Ben Kennedy, driver Bubba Wallace and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The current expectation is that a NASCAR event will be coming to the Windy City. According to The Athletic, Chicago will endorse NASCAR "street course events" for a few...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Martin Truex Jr
Person
Brad Keselowski
The Spun

Bubba Wallace Has 5-Word Message Before Sunday's Race

Bubba Wallace is eager to visit the winner's circle. The 23XI Racing driver is seeking his first victory of the season. While he started 2022 with a second-place showing at the Daytona 500, he's since yet to place higher than No. 10. Wallace will look to reverse those trends Sunday...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace's Big Finish

The 2022 Cup Series season has been a frustrating one for Bubba Wallace, mostly due to pit crew issues, but Sunday was promising. The 23XI Racing driver had a top-three finish at the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Wallace took to social media following his P3 finish. NASCAR fans were impressed.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Kyle Busch is talking to other NASCAR teams for 2023 contract

Since 2008, Kyle Busch has driven for Joe Gibbs Racing. He’s a two time NASCAR Cup Series champion claiming the title in 2015 and again in 2019. However, his contract with Joe Gibbs Racing is set to expire at the end of the 2022 season. At the same time, MARS Incorporated has announced their NASCAR sponsorship will also conclude at the end of 2022.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Chase Elliott Writes New Chapter With Joey Logano at New Hampshire, and the Team Penske Driver Hints at Retaliation

Joey Logano and Chase Elliott had an incident during Sunday's race at New Hampshire. Afterward, the Team Penske driver said it wasn't a "good move," hinting that it wasn't over. The post Chase Elliott Writes New Chapter With Joey Logano at New Hampshire, and the Team Penske Driver Hints at Retaliation appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joe Gibbs Racing#Xfinity Series#Atlanta Motor Speedway
Racing News

New Hampshire Race Results: July 17, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

Today, the NASCAR Cup Series unloads in Loudon, NH. The 1.058-mile of New Hampshire Motor Speedway is set to host the Ambetter 301. View 2022 New Hampshire results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. New Hampshire Menu. Modified: Prac/Qual | Race. Xfinity: Prac/ Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual | Race.
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Celebrating Hailie Deegan On Monday

It's officially Hailie Deegan's birthday today (Jul. 18). Deegan is now 21 years old (she can now legally purchase alcohol in the United States). NASCAR fans were quick to wish her a happy birthday on social media. Deegan is currently part of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. She finished...
MOTORSPORTS
Axios Charlotte

NASCAR driver’s equestrian estate listed for record-setting $16M

This luxurious Mooresville home with equestrian facilities could be yours for $15,995,000. Why it matters: If the property gets anywhere near asking price, it’ll be the most expensive home sale on record for the greater Charlotte area. It’s nearly double the asking price of Grand Lac Chateau, 2020’s most expensive listing at $8 million. The […] The post NASCAR driver’s equestrian estate listed for record-setting $16M appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
MOORESVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Race Cars
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
The Associated Press

Bell win at New Hampshire dimmed at JGR by Truex, Busch woes

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — Joe Gibbs had a New Hampshire race victory to celebrate — and a future dinner to fill his belly courtesy of the 21-pound lobster awarded to winner Christopher Bell — but some things still didn’t feel right to the Hall of Fame team owner. No. 1, star driver Martin Truex Jr. had the dominant car most of Sunday’s race but faded to fourth, meaning the winless driver is suddenly on the NASCAR playoff bubble with six races left before the 16-driver field is set. No. 2, two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch is unhappy. Sure, that’s not...
LOUDON, NH
NBC Sports

Long: New Hampshire haunts Martin Truex Jr. again

LOUDON, N.H. — Martin Truex Jr. was on his way to winning Sunday’s Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, but when the checkered flag flew, he found himself snakebit by strategy and a jumbled restart that left him holding the final playoff spot with six races left in the regular season.
LOUDON, NH
NBC Sports

Christopher Bell’s win alters playoff picture

LOUDON, N.H. — Christopher Bell became the season’s 14th different winner Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and altered the playoff picture. Bell’s victory moved Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. to the final playoff spot with six races left. Truex won both stages and led...
MOTORSPORTS
USA TODAY

NASCAR at New Hampshire 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Sunday's Ambetter 301

As NASCAR makes its lone trip to New England this season, the pressure is on for Cup Series drivers hoping to make the 2022 playoffs. Only seven races remain in the regular season, so winless drivers only have a handful of opportunities to reach victory lane and secure a spot in the 10-race playoff. Sixteen drivers will make the Cup playoffs, which begin Sept. 4, and 13 drivers have already won a race, leaving only a few berths open – for now – for drivers without a win to point their way into the postseason.
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy