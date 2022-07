The countdown of the Top 30 Most Important Trojans for 2022 breaks into the top 20 with defensive back Latrell McCutchin, continuing the recent run on defensive players after a brief interlude at No. 21. McCutchin is the sixth defensive player in the last eight spots and the fourth defensive back in that stretch. His importance goes beyond just his physical abilities on the field.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO