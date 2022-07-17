ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

At least 2 dead in shooting at Greenwood Park Mall

By Joe Schroeder
WGN TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENWOOD, Ind. — At least 2 people are dead and 2 more are injured after a shooting Sunday at the...

Greenwood, IN
