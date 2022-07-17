Music in the Gazebo continues with father-daughter duo

ABOUT THE BUSINESS: The Boutique on Main Street is a consignment shop for all women, all styles, all shapes and sizes. The boutique is owned by Christina Mason, who runs the shop with the help of her two daughters, Corrin and Chelsea. Some days Christina’s mother can be found assisting in the shop behind the scenes. The boutique gives women an opportunity to shop for stylish, quality items at a fraction of the retail cost. Gently used and new items can be found, including but not limited to, a wide variety of sizes and styles of womens clothing, handbags, shoes, scarves, jewelry, housewares, home decor and even an eclectic selection of small furnishings. New items arrive almost daily. The Boutique is founded on the belief that style, quality and sustainability can go together. Consignors can make money on the sale of their quality used and new items. Their items won’t have to remain in a closet never to be used or end up in a landfill. The boutique’s inventory has grown exponentially since its soft opening in March. Its grand opening is tentatively planned for September.

WHITESBORO, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO