Anthem armed robbery suspects arrested after vehicle pursuit in California

Authorities are on the lookout for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven located in Arcadia at gunpoint Saturday evening.The incident occurred just before midnight at the 7-Eleven located on East Live Oak Avenue. Officers rushed to the scene after the clerk reported the armed robbery. According to Arcadia Police Department, the suspect entered the convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint, demanding they money from the cash register. The employee complied with the suspect's demand and handed them the money, which the suspect grabbed before running from the store and entering a dark-colored sedan which fled from the area. Officers have described the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing around 5-feet, 6-inches tall. He was wearing a green camouflage jacket with a green baseball hat, black gloves, a blue medical face mask and white shoes. It was made clear that the robbery was in no way related to the recent string of crimes that have plagued the Southland, after two suspects wanted in connection with those incidents were arrested on Friday. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Arcadia police at (626) 574-5151.

ARCADIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO