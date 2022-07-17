ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthem, AZ

Anthem armed robbery suspects arrested after vehicle pursuit in California

By abc15.com staff
ABC 15 News
 2 days ago

The two suspects accused of robbing an Anthem jewelry store Tuesday were arrested Saturday morning after a vehicle pursuit in California. Eighteen-year-old Helen Simmons and 22-year-old Mathew Jones were allegedly involved in an armed robbery at Andrew Z Diamonds and Fine...

ISRAEL'S GOD IS REAL!✝️
2d ago

Good!! Now they must pay all the medical expenses for the hero he shot, complete funding to repair the store and then never ever be released from prison. No reprieve!! No release! No relent.🫵

Suspect sought in shooting at Sandbar Mexican Grill in Gilbert

GILBERT, Ariz. - Police are asking for help in identifying a man accused of shooting someone outside a Gilbert restaurant. According to Gilbert Police, the shooting happened at 1 a.m. on May 8 outside the Sandbar Mexican Grill, located near San Tan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road. The suspect...
Officer Involved Shooting in Newport Beach

On July 17, 2022 at approximately 6:30 pm, the Newport Beach Police Department was dispatched to the 1600 block of San Miguel Drive regarding a domestic violence incident. The Suspect was identified as a forty-three-year-old female resident of the City of Newport Beach. While conducting their investigation, officers determined the...
Who are the Anthem jewelry store robbery suspects?

PHOENIX — Helen Simmons, 18, and 22-year-old Matthew Jones were caught joyriding in a U-Haul when they were arrested in California over the weekend. The two were arrested in connection with the July 12 armed robbery at Andrew Z, a family-owned jewelry store in Anthem, that left a man in critical condition.
3 detained after man shot in face while driving along 5 Freeway in Norwalk: CHP

Three people were detained after a man was shot in the face while driving along the 5 Freeway in Norwalk Monday morning, officials said. The California Highway Patrol got a call about a freeway shooting about 11:45 a.m., Officer Eric Torres told KTLA. Witnesses told authorities there was heavy traffic at the time of the […]
100,000 fake oxycodone pills seized in Burbank; 2 Arizona men arrested

BURBANK, Calif. - Two Arizona men face federal charges after authorities seized 100,000 fake oxycodone pills during a recent traffic stop in Burbank, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Los Angeles Field Division. Fernando Paul Arenas, 20, of Glendale, Arizona and Ricardo Corral Rivera, 21, of Phoenix, Arizona, were...
BURBANK, CA
Woman arrested for allegedly attacking elderly woman on Phoenix light rail platform

PHOENIX (TV3/CBS 5) — Officers have arrested a homeless woman for allegedly attacking a 70-year-old woman at a Phoenix light rail platform earlier this month. The attack happened on July 7, just before 3 p.m., at a Valley Metro platform near 3rd and Jefferson streets in downtown Phoenix. Court documents say the 70-year-old woman, who has trouble seeing and hearing, got on the platform where 46-year-old Delphine Janet Jose was standing a couple feet away.
PHOENIX, AZ
Fontana deputies arrest man who allegedly viciously attacked a woman

Fontana deputies arrested a man who allegedly viciously attacked a woman in the unincorporated area of Rialto on July 17, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Two deputies suffered minor injuries during the arrest but did not require professional medical treatment. The incident took place at about 5:55...
FONTANA, CA
Brazen Robbery: Man targets gas station at gunpoint in Orange

ORANGE, Calif. - Police in Orange are asking for the public's help in finding an armed robber. According to the Orange Police Department, a man entered a gas station in the 4300 block of East Chapman Avenue on Sunday, July 10 around 9:45 a.m. In the store, the man pointed...
ORANGE, CA
7-Eleven in Arcadia hit by armed robbery; unrelated to recent string of crimes

Authorities are on the lookout for a man who robbed a 7-Eleven located in Arcadia at gunpoint Saturday evening.The incident occurred just before midnight at the 7-Eleven located on East Live Oak Avenue. Officers rushed to the scene after the clerk reported the armed robbery. According to Arcadia Police Department, the suspect entered the convenience store and held the clerk at gunpoint, demanding they money from the cash register. The employee complied with the suspect's demand and handed them the money, which the suspect grabbed before running from the store and entering a dark-colored sedan which fled from the area. Officers have described the suspect as a Hispanic male, standing around 5-feet, 6-inches tall. He was wearing a green camouflage jacket with a green baseball hat, black gloves, a blue medical face mask and white shoes. It was made clear that the robbery was in no way related to the recent string of crimes that have plagued the Southland, after two suspects wanted in connection with those incidents were arrested on Friday. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Arcadia police at (626) 574-5151.
ARCADIA, CA

