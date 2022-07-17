ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Watch: Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski get into it under caution

By Larry Brown
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNobody seemed to know the reason why Dillon initiated contact with Keselowski. Some speculated that Dillon may have had...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 42

Lou P
2d ago

Who’s watching…. I mean can anybody watch a full race without falling asleep???? Thank god I have a DVR so I can watch the last 5 laps….

Reply(6)
21
Paul Wilhelm
2d ago

the #3 car was retired when Dale senior got killed. should not be on track period, even if it's Childress grandson

Reply(6)
22
DieselDave
2d ago

Boys will be boys….. let it be….. makes NASCAR more exciting

Reply(4)
20
