Phillies 2022 MLB Draft Tracker

By Alex Carr
 2 days ago

Everything you need to know about the Philadelphia Phillies for the 2022 MLB Draft!

The Philadelphia Phillies hold the 17th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, which kicks off on Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m. EST.

Rounds one and two will take place on Sunday, while the remaining 18 rounds will be broadcast across Monday and Tuesday, starting at 2 P.M. Eastern.

The Phillies are in possession of the third smallest bonus pool in the draft, at $6,307,000.

Stay tuned for all of Inside The Phillies' draft coverage this week, including this tracker, and all of our team's profiles of the Phillies' individual picks this year, linked conveniently down below:

ROUND 1 (17): Justin Crawford, CF, 18 years-old - Bishop Gorman High School, Las Vegas, Nevada. (Slot Value: $3,792,800)

ROUND 2: Phillies forfeited second round pick to sign OF Nick Castellanos

ROUND 3 (93): Gabriel Rincones Jr., OF, 21 years-old - Florida Atlantic University, Boynton Beach, FL. (Slot Value: $659,800)

ROUND 4 (122): Alex McFarlane, RHP, 21 years-old - University of Miami, St. Thomas. (Slot Value: $492,800)

ROUND 5 (152): Orion Kerkering, RHP, 21 years-old - University of South Florida, Huntington Beach, CA. (Slot Value: $368,100)

ROUND 6 (182): Mavis Graves, LHP, 18 years-old - East Side High School, Greer, SC.

ROUND 7 (212): Caleb Ricketts, C, 22 years-old - University of San Diego, San Diego, CA.

ROUND 8 (242): Alex Rao, RHP, 22 years-old - University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN

ROUND 9 (272): Chad Castillo, OF, 22 years-old - California Baptist University, Riverside, CA

ROUND 10 (302): Gustavo Sosa, C, 21 years-old - South Mountain Community College, Phoenix, AZ

ROUND 11 (332): Emaarion Boyd, OF, 18 years-old - South Panola High School, Batesville, MS

ROUND 12 (362): Jordan Dissin, C, 20 years-old - Saddleback College, Mission Viejo, CA

ROUND 13 (392): Cade Fergus, OF, 22 years-old - George Washington University, Washington, DC

ROUND 14 (422): Bryan Rincon, SS, 18 years-old - Shaler Area High School, Pittsburgh, PA

ROUND 15 (452): Troy Schreffler, OF, 22 years-old - University of Maryland, College Park, MD

ROUND 16 (482): Josh Bortka, RHP, 23 years-old - University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, MO

ROUND 17 (512): Daniel Harper, RHP, 23 years-old - University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

ROUND 18 (542): Braylen Wimmer, 2B, 22 years-old - University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

ROUND 19 (572): Drew Garrett, RHP, 22 years-old - University of Missouri, Columbia, MO

ROUND 20 (602): Nathan Karaffa, RHP, 21 years-old - Ohio State University, Columbus OH

