Phillies 2022 MLB Draft Tracker

The Philadelphia Phillies hold the 17th overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, which kicks off on Sunday, July 17 at 7 p.m. EST.

Rounds one and two will take place on Sunday, while the remaining 18 rounds will be broadcast across Monday and Tuesday, starting at 2 P.M. Eastern.

The Phillies are in possession of the third smallest bonus pool in the draft, at $6,307,000.

ROUND 1 (17): Justin Crawford, CF, 18 years-old - Bishop Gorman High School, Las Vegas, Nevada. (Slot Value: $3,792,800)

ROUND 2: Phillies forfeited second round pick to sign OF Nick Castellanos

ROUND 3 (93): Gabriel Rincones Jr., OF, 21 years-old - Florida Atlantic University, Boynton Beach, FL. (Slot Value: $659,800)

ROUND 4 (122): Alex McFarlane, RHP, 21 years-old - University of Miami, St. Thomas. (Slot Value: $492,800)

ROUND 5 (152): Orion Kerkering, RHP, 21 years-old - University of South Florida, Huntington Beach, CA. (Slot Value: $368,100)

ROUND 6 (182): Mavis Graves, LHP, 18 years-old - East Side High School, Greer, SC.

ROUND 7 (212): Caleb Ricketts, C, 22 years-old - University of San Diego, San Diego, CA.

ROUND 8 (242): Alex Rao, RHP, 22 years-old - University of Notre Dame, Notre Dame, IN

ROUND 9 (272): Chad Castillo, OF, 22 years-old - California Baptist University, Riverside, CA

ROUND 10 (302): Gustavo Sosa, C, 21 years-old - South Mountain Community College, Phoenix, AZ

ROUND 11 (332): Emaarion Boyd, OF, 18 years-old - South Panola High School, Batesville, MS

ROUND 12 (362): Jordan Dissin, C, 20 years-old - Saddleback College, Mission Viejo, CA

ROUND 13 (392): Cade Fergus, OF, 22 years-old - George Washington University, Washington, DC

ROUND 14 (422): Bryan Rincon, SS, 18 years-old - Shaler Area High School, Pittsburgh, PA

ROUND 15 (452): Troy Schreffler, OF, 22 years-old - University of Maryland, College Park, MD

ROUND 16 (482): Josh Bortka, RHP, 23 years-old - University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, MO

ROUND 17 (512): Daniel Harper, RHP, 23 years-old - University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

ROUND 18 (542): Braylen Wimmer, 2B, 22 years-old - University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC

ROUND 19 (572): Drew Garrett, RHP, 22 years-old - University of Missouri, Columbia, MO

ROUND 20 (602): Nathan Karaffa, RHP, 21 years-old - Ohio State University, Columbus OH

