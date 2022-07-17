ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners 6, Rangers 2: Postgame Notes

By Matthew Postins
 2 days ago

Here are the postgame notes from the Texas Rangers' 6-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, the final game before the All-Star Break.

TEXAS enters the All-Star break on a 4-game losing streak, club’s longest heading into the break since 2014 (0-8)…was swept in a 4-game series for the 1st time since 7/19-22/21 at DET and 1st time at home since 8/15-18/19 vs. MIN...drops to 41-49, matching season low point at 8 games under .500 (also 6-14 after loss 4/29 vs. ATL)…finished with 4-6 record on this 10-game homestand.

GLENN OTTO was saddled with his team-high 6th loss (tied w/ Dunning and Hearn) despite logging his 3rd quality start of the season (6.0 IP, 3 R-ER)…has taken the loss in 2 of his 3 QS in '22 (also 5/19 at HOU)…allowed 2 home runs after entering the day with 2 HR allowed over his last 8 starts combined…has lost 4 of 5 starts since returning from the IL: 0-4, 7.59 (18 ER/21.1 IP).

MARCUS SEMIEN belted a solo home run on a 3-0 pitch in the 3rd inning…marked his 3rd career 3-0 homer and 2nd this season (also 6/7 at CLE-G1), as he has accounted for 2 of 3 such HR for Texas in ’22 (also Mitch Garver, 6/27 at KC)…has more home runs than any other Ranger since the start of June (12).

COREY SEAGER has 22 HR and 52 RBI heading into his 3rd career All-Star Game appearance…since 2014, only 3 Rangers have totaled 22 HR and 52 RBI prior to the All-Star break: Seager in 2022, Joey Gallo in 2021 (24/52), and García in 2021 (22/62)…has hit safely in 10 straight games, his longest run since 9/13-27/19 (11 G) and 2nd-longest streak by a Ranger in ’22 (11-García).

LEODY TAVERAS finished the first ‘half’ riding a career-best 8-G hit streak, joining Adolis García (11 G), Corey Seager (2x, active 10 G & 8 G), and Nathaniel Lowe (8 G) as the only Rangers with a hit streak so long this season.

SEATTLE finished the season’s first ‘half’ by winning 14 straight games, including a 4-game sweep in this series vs. Texas, just one win shy of tying the longest winning streak in franchise history (15, 5/23-6/8/01)…it is the longest win streak in the American League this season and 2nd-longest in the Majors behind only a 15-game run by Atlanta from 6/1-15…the 14 consecutive wins mark the longest streak entering the All-Star break in MLB history.

CAL RALEIGH gave Seattle its 1st lead of the game, 2-1, with a 2-run home run in the 4th inning…his 13 HR this season are 3rd-most among Mariners batters (16-Julio Rodríguez/Eugenio Suárez) and are the T2nd-most ever by a M’s catcher in the first ‘half’ of a season: 14-Omar Narvaez (2019), 13-Raleigh (2022)/Mike Zunino (2014)…all 13 HR have come as a catcher, most in MLB and just ahead of Texas’ Jonah Heim (12 HR).

JULIO RODRÍGUEZ blew the game open with a 2-run double in the 7th inning that extended the M’s lead to 5-1…accounted for his 51st and 52nd RBI on the season, 3rd-most in club history for a rookie before the All-Star break behind only Alvin Davis in 1984 (65) and Danny Tartabull in 1986 (53)…the only M’s rookie with more hits prior to the break than Rodríguez’s 95 this season? Ichiro Suzuki in 2001 (133).

TY FRANCE celebrated being named to the American League roster for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game earlier today by cranking a solo home run in the 5th inning…the blast snapped a 16-game homer drought for France, which was his 2nd-longest homerless span of the season (21, 4/26-5/17)…his team-leading 97 hits this season are the most by a Mariner prior to the All-Star break since Domingo Santana in 2019 (102).

CHRIS FLEXEN recorded 11 outs (3.2 IP) in his shortest outing of the season, allowing just one run (earned) on a solo home run by Marcus Semien in the 3rd inning…had posted a qualifying start (5.0+ IP) in each of his last 9 outings dating back to 5/27 prior to this afternoon…Seattle has won in each of Flexen’s last 5 starts, and is undefeated (5-0) in his 5 starts against the Rangers over the last 2 seasons (2021-22).

ON THE CLOCK: The Rangers have the 3rd overall pick in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft tonight, with the selection expected at approximately 6:21 p.m. CT. The draft will continue on Monday (rounds 3-10) and conclude on Tuesday (rounds 11-20).

