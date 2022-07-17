ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockies head into All-Star break with a loss, but riding a tiny wave of momentum

By Danielle Allentuck danielle.allentuck@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber works against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) David Zalubowski

DENVER • The Rockies head into the All-Star break with a loss, but riding the momentum of three straight series wins.

Sure, two of those came against the Pirates and the Diamondbacks, teams with losing records, but they still count. The Rockies, after the Pirates beat them 8-3 on Sunday, are 43-50, still in faint yelling distance of a wild card spot. They have a lot of work to do still — they're a whopping 18 games behind in the division.

And the path out of the break is difficult: Four in Milwaukee, then back home to face the White Sox and Dodgers. Looking at combined winning percentages, the Rockies have one of the toughest schedules remaining.

"We have to play like we did these last couple of weeks," manager Bud Black said. "I don't think anything has to go right. We have to play well and that's what we've been doing lately. Clean in the field, good pitching, timely hitting."

They're playing better baseball lately, though. Defense has turned a corner, despite an error from Ryan McMahon in the first inning on Sunday. A team meeting last month turned the Rockies — who at one point led the league in errors — and led to more early work. Stu Cole's little red ground ball machine has been put to use every day, mainly by second baseman Brendan Rodgers, but Garrett Hampson and Elehuris Montero have gotten use out of it too.

The Rockies added José Ureña to the rotation and now have a semi-good problem to deal with — six arms for likely only five spots. He's been a great, no-risk addition, and he provided them six shutout innings in his third start for them on Saturday. The rest of the rotation has had an up and down year.

Austin Gomber, who was pulled into the bullpen a few weeks ago to level him out, pitched OK on Sunday. He did enough to keep them in the game, giving them five innings when early in the game it looked like three would be his max. He gave up three runs, just two earned, on seven hits to keep the team in the game.

"I feel like my stuff has gotten better," Gomber said. "I feel more comfortable with my breaking ball. Physically I feel really good."

He ends the unofficial first half with a 5.97 ERA, the highest of the Rockies starters in front of Germán Márquez (5.47), Kyle Freeland (4.96), Antonio Senzatela (4.95) and Chad Kuhl (4.11).

"I think we're heading in the right direction," Black said. "I feel good about our starters."

Relievers have come along, sort of. Lucas Gilbreath and Jake Bird are still developing. Bird was taxed on Sunday, giving up two runs, but Gilbreath rescued him. Carlos Estévez has that same fire-power as when he first came up seven years ago, but can't put all the pieces together. He let in three runs on Sunday.

And runners in scoring position continues to haunt them, usually on the road — but home wasn't much better on Sunday. They went 1-for-6, leaving seven on base. At least Elias Díaz has found his swing again, hitting a triple and a double on Sunday.

Veen shines in Futures Game

Top prospect Zac Veen started in left field in the Futures Game on Saturday, going 2-for-3 with two stolen bases. Ezequiel Tovar, considered one of the best shortstop prospects in the league, was also selected to the game but sat out due to an injury.

