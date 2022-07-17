ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPOTLIGHT: Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament Returns

By Jeana Gondek
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
The Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament Sun rises over Jim King Park & Sisters Creek. (Photo credit: City of Jacksonville - Government)

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — The 42nd edition of the Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament returns for one full day of fishing Friday at Jim King Park and Boat Ramp at Sisters Creek. Overall, there are plenty of events going on in Duval County this weekend, from the July Sip & Stroll downtown Thursday to the Jax Beach Summer Arts Market at the Seawalk Pavilion on Saturday and plenty of live music and other things to do in between.

Here’s a list of some of the weekend events happening in and around the Jacksonville area:

Thursday, July 21st:

July Sip & Stroll - Southbank Riverwalk: 5pm - 8pm

North Beaches Art Walk - Beaches Town Center: 5pm - 9pm

Iration and Atmosphere - St. Augustine Amphitheatre: 5pm

Comedy Showcase - Ink Factory Brewing: 6:30pm

The Band Be Easy - Grape and Grain Exchange: 8pm - 11pm

Summer Movie Nights - BrewHound Dog Park + Bar: 8:15 pm

Friday, July 22nd:

Greater Jacksonville Kingfish Tournament - Jim King Park and Boat Ramp: 6:30am - 5:30pm

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - 121 Financial Ballpark: 7:05pm

Pure Prairie League, Firefall and Orleans - Florida Theatre: 8pm

The Band Be Easy - Monkey’s Uncle Tavern: 9:30pm - 1:30am

Rusty Shine - VooSwar: 9:30pm - 1am

The Main Event - Improv Comedy for Everyone! - First Coast Comedy: 7:30pm - 9 pm

Saturday, July 23rd:

Jr. Angler Offshore Tournament - Jim King Park and Boat Ramp: 7:30am - 5pm

Hometown Hero’s Ride - Adamec Harley Davidson of St. Augustine 8:30 a.m.

Jax Beach Summer Arts Market - Seawalk Pavilion: 10am - 4pm

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - 121 Financial Ballpark: 6:35pm

Jacksonville Sharks vs. Carolina Cobras - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena: 7pm

The Main Event - Improv Comedy for Everyone! - First Coast Comedy: 7:30pm - 9 pm

Second Shot Band - VooSwar: 9:30pm - 1am

Sunday, July 24th:

Reggae Sunday - Wicked Barley Brewing Company: 11am - 7pm

Summer Movie Classics Series “The Princess Bride” - Florida Theatre: 2pm

Shine A Light Concert & 5K for Ukraine - St. Augustine Amphitheatre: 5pm

Acoustic Night - Bull Memorial Park: 6pm - 8pm

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp - 121 Financial Ballpark: 6:35pm

