‘Multiple fights’ but no gunfire at Knott’s Berry Farm: police

By Cameron Kiszla
 2 days ago

(KTLA) — Knott’s Berry Farm closed Saturday night as the Buena Park Police Department responded to “multiple fights” at the park.

While there were reports of gunfire, officers “determined there was no shooting,” police said on Facebook .

“Knotts Berry Farm has closed for the night and we ask you avoid the area until further notice,” police added.

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after fight turns into shooting at Livermore bowling alley

In a statement, the park blamed altercations between teens.

“The safety of Knott’s Berry Farm’s guests and associates is always our top priority. On Saturday evening, the decision was made to close the park 3 hours early due to unruly behavior and altercations involving a number of teenagers,” the statement read. “This behavior did not align with our park’s values, and was not the experience we want any guest to have while visiting Knott’s Berry Farm.”

KTLA

Suspects charged in deadly series of 7-Eleven robberies

Two men accused in a deadly crime spree that left three people dead and three others injured between July 9 and July 11 were charged by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office Monday. D.A. Todd Spitzer, who has described the crimes as “a reign of terror,” announced the charges against 20-year-old Malike Patt and 44-year-old […]
Navy SEAL convicted in 2016 killing in Santa Monica

A former United States Navy SEAL has been convicted in the 2016 killing of a man in Santa Monica. Santa Monica police arrested Theo Krah, 34, in June 2016 on suspicion of stabbing and beating a man who he had previously gotten into an altercation with. The victim was found severely injured on the sidewalk […]
KTLA

3 detained after man shot in face while driving along 5 Freeway in Norwalk: CHP

Three people were detained after a man was shot in the face while driving along the 5 Freeway in Norwalk Monday morning, officials said. The California Highway Patrol got a call about a freeway shooting about 11:45 a.m., Officer Eric Torres told KTLA. Witnesses told authorities there was heavy traffic at the time of the […]
KTLA

7-Eleven in Arcadia robbed at gunpoint

A 7-Eleven store in Arcadia was robbed at gunpoint late Saturday night, just days after a violent armed robbery spree took place at some of the convenience store’s other locations across the Southland. Just before midnight Saturday, Arcadia police responded to the store on the 200 block of East Live Oak Avenue for a report […]
foxla.com

Knott's Berry Farm reopens after multiple fights among teens closes park early

BUENA PARK, Calif. - Knott's Berry Farm closed early Saturday night after several people were injured when multiple fights broke out inside the park, according to Buena Park police. Reports of incidents at the park came in just before 8 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority. Initial reports...
yovenice.com

28-Year-Old Arrested for Venice Double Murder

A 28-year-old has been charged for a double murder in Venice that took place earlier this year. According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on April 15 around 4:50 p.m., Pacific Division officers responded to the call of a death investigation in the 1100 block of Berkeley Drive and discovered two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. West Bureau Homicide responded and conducted a death investigation. The victims were identified as 31-year-old Brandon Neal, a resident of the location, and 31-year-old Courtney Johnson, a visitor.
