Police log: 7-18-22

LYNN

Arrests

Carlos Acevedo, 33, of 73 Highland Ave, Leominster, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and speeding at 12:32 a.m. Friday.

Francisco Chavez Chilel , 40, of 48 Bowler St., Lynn, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol Saturday at 1:07 a.m.

Ashley Hernandez-Garcia, 30, of 26 Broad St., Lynn, was arrested for home invasion, destruction of property over $1,200, Felony breaking and entering, resisting arrest, carrying a dangerous weapon, and armed assault in Dwelling Friday at 2:26 p.m.

Deyvin Rodriguez Deleon, 27, of 98 Crescent St., Waltham, was arrested for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, drinking in public, driving a stolen vehicle, and registration misrepresentation at 4:52 a.m. Saturday.

Deyvi Tomas Lopez , 21, of 65 Broad St., Lynn, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, negligent driving, driving without a license, and driving with an open container of alcohol Saturday at 2:41 p.m.

Accidents

A report of a hit-and-run at 4:32 p.m. Friday at 570 Western Ave.; at 5:00 p.m. Friday at Mall Street and Western Avenue.; at 9:46 a.m. Saturday at 40 Federal St.; at 9:09 p.m. Saturday at Olive Street.; at 2:33 a.m. Sunday at 161 Liberty St.

A report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries at 9:10 a.m. Friday at 269 Union St.; at 3:11 p.m. Saturday at Eastern Avenue and Essex Street.; at 12:39 p.m. Sunday at Lynn Shore Drive and Nahant Street.

A report of a motor vehicle accident at 6:05 a.m. Friday at 250 Maple St.; at 9:31 a.m. Friday at 234 Chestnut St.; at 12:12 p.m. Friday at Federal Street and Western Avenue; at 2:09 p.m. Friday at 1 Union St.; at 3:03 p.m. Friday at Farrar Street and Washington Street; at 4:02 p.m. Friday at 525 Eastern Ave; at 4:23 p.m. Friday at 536 Western Ave; at 4:52 p.m. Friday at 673 Western Ave.; at 6:28 p.m. Friday at Commercial Street and South Common Street.; at 12:09 a.m. Saturday at 22 Rand St.; at 12:02 p.m. Saturday at 363 Essex St.; at 12:42 p.m. Saturday at 838 Western Ave.; at 1:37 p.m. Saturday at 120 Liberty St.; at 2:11 p.m. Saturday at 225 Boston St.; at 11:42 p.m. Saturday at 34 Smith St.; at 8:35 a.m. Sunday at 95 Green St.; at 8:53 a.m. Sunday at 26 Beacon Hill Ave.; at 12:28 p.m. Sunday at River Street; at 1:47 p.m. Sunday at 593 Boston St.; at 4:19 p.m. Sunday at Buffum Street.

Assault and Battery

A report of assault and battery with a deadly weapon at 2:25 a.m. Saturday at 119 Lewis St.

A report of assault and battery at 6:59 p.m. Friday at 37 South Elm Street.; at 10:18 p.m. Friday at 135 Williams Ave.

Overdoses

A report of an opiate overdose at 5:52 p.m. Saturday at 195 Market St.

Theft

A report of larceny at 7:18 p.m. Friday at 67 Lake View Ave.; at 8:06 p.m. Friday at 96 Hollingsworth St.; at 9:49 a.m. Saturday at 53 Curwin Circle.; at 10:22 a.m. Saturday at 41 Curwin Circle; at 10:32 a.m. Saturday at 32 Curwin Terrace; at 1:22 p.m. Saturday at 95 Western Ave.; at 2:10 p.m. Saturday at 26 New Park St.; at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at 39 Bassett St.; at 11:02 p.m. Saturday at 186 Market St.; at 10:37 a.m. Sunday at 158 Lewis St.

A report of motor vehicle theft at 11:51 p.m. Saturday at Ashwood Road and Lynnfield Street; at 12:10 a.m. Sunday at Den Quarry Road and Lynnfield Street.; at 9:15 a.m. Sunday at 116 Lewis St.

PEABODY

Arrests

Timothy Robert Hoyt, 34, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs, possession of a class A drug, and possession of a class B drug at 6:16 p.m. Saturday.

Accidents

A report of a motor vehicle crash at 8:07 a.m. Saturday on Gardner Street.; at 3:52 a.m. Sunday at 32 Pinecrest Ave.; at 3:52 a.m. Sunday at 32 Pinecrest Ave.; at 7:45 a.m. Sunday at 637 Lowell St.; at 12:09 p.m. Sunday at 147 Summit St.; at 12:49 p.m. Sunday at 67 Lynnfield St.; at 3:29 p.m. Sunday at 2 Stevens Street and 38 Central Street.

Theft

A report of larceny at 2:02 a.m. Saturday at 6 Beacon Boulevard; at 10:28 a.m. Saturday at 16 Longview Way

Breaking and Entering

A report of breaking and entering into a car at 7:21 a.m. Saturday at 13 Overlook Trail.

Gunshots

A report of gunshots at 2:51 a.m. Sunday at 520 Jubilee Drive.

