Tuscaloosa, AL

6 injured after Jeep crashes into Tuscaloosa restaurant

By AJ Holliday
CBS 42
 4 days ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Six people were injured after a Jeep crashed into La Gran Fiesta in Tuscaloosa Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at 5:34 p.m. at the restaurant in the 9700 block of Highway 69 South. The driver left the scene but was caught shortly after by Tuscaloosa County Sherriff Office deputies.

Police are investigating to determine if the driver intentionally drove into the building.

The six victims were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.

Related
2 shot while inside vehicle in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Thursday evening. According to BPD, officers were called to the 1800 block of 24th Street Southwest on reports of a person shot around 5 p.m. Once on the scene, a woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Person killed in 2-vehicle accident in Calera

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 News confirmed someone died following a two-vehicle accident in Calera. The Calera Police Department posted updated information about the accident after 2 p.m. Wednesday. A car and an SUV collided on Highway 70 near the entrance to Waterford Subdivision. It happened around 8 a.m.
CALERA, AL
wdhn.com

Man who drove SUV into Tuscaloosa restaurant identified

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The man who drove his SUV into a Tuscaloosa restaurant Sunday evening has been identified. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, 30-year-old Laferris Jamarco Williams drove his Jeep Grand Cherokee into the front of La Gran Fiesta in the 9700 block of Highway 69 South just after 5:45 p.m. The crash resulted in five customers inside the building sustaining injuries. All are expected to survive.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Seven people taken to hospital after plane diverted to Birmingham

Seven people have been taken to the hospital after an American Airlines flight from Tampa to Nashville was diverted to Birmingham after experiencing turbulence. 56 people were on the plane. The Birmingham Fire Department described the injuries as minor. Another plane is bring brought in to carry the remaining passengers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Student Charged with 3 Felonies for Scratching Police During Arrest

A 19-year-old University of Alabama student is facing three felony assault charges after she allegedly scratched three Tuscaloosa Police officers during an arrest this week. Court documents filed Wednesday allege that officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on 21st Avenue in Alberta where probable cause was found to arrest 19-year-old Aashawnti Nye after a domestic incident there.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Stolen vehicle in Clanton leads to chase, suspects on the run

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - There was an active search for two suspects Monday afternoon after a victim’s SUV was stolen in Clanton, according to the Clanton Police Department. Officers said the victim told police they were followed home by a black SUV. The victim said two males got out of the SUV with long rifles and took the vehicle.
CLANTON, AL
Multiple injured after plane makes emergency landing in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — At least six people are injured after a plane with dozens of passengers was forced to make an emergency landing in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon. According to the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, the plane was headed for Nashville when it experienced severe turbulence and was diverted to Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Once landed, the flight was safely taxied to the gate.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Birmingham Zoo lioness killed in introduction to new lion

Victim identified in Huntsville shooting, man in custody. The Madison County Coroner says that a 63-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene around 9:26 a.m. On June 18, 2022, a second juvenile was arrested and charged with capital murder. Huntsville Police investigating dead body. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
Woman found dead in backseat of car in Homewood

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was found dead in the backseat of a car in Homewood Friday. According to Bill Yates, Chief Deputy Coroner for Jefferson County, the body was found in the 300 block of Hollywood Boulevard at 5:12 p.m. The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at 6:05 p.m.
AL.com

15 Alabama restaurants that have stood the test of time

Any restaurant that makes it 10 years is huge success. Twenty years, and it’s practically an institution. That qualifies for some sort of hall of fame. And here in Alabama, we are blessed with quite a number of classic restaurants that have not only persevered for decades but continue to remain relevant today.
ALABAMA STATE
Firefighter Larry Adams celebrated for 50-year career working in Birmingham, Fultondale

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Larry Adams was out of work. Adams, who grew up in Tarrant, had spent the Vietnam War out of the action in Washington state, where he fixed guns onto helicopters. Getting back home to Alabama in 1972, Adams had taken the civil service exam and had applied to the Birmingham Fire Department, the police department and the sanitation department.
FULTONDALE, AL
WHNT News 19

Nurse reported missing during trip to Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a nurse who went missing after leaving her home in Columbia, South Carolina to head to Alabama. Shauna Brown, 39, was last seen July 10, according to her mother, Mozella Brown. Brown said her daughter, a nurse at Prisma Baptist Health in Columbia, had left early that morning to head to Samford University in Birmingham to complete her clinicals to become a nurse practitioner. Brown said her daughter had been taking online classes from Samford.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
More than 49,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Severe weather across central Alabama has led to thousands of residents suffering from power outages. According to Alabama Power, there are 1,125 power outages at this time with 49,299 customers being impacted. Storms are expected to last throughout most of Thursday night. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing […]
ALABAMA STATE
11-year-old Alabama boy dies in tragic ATV accident

An 11-year-old Alabama boy died Sunday following a tragic four-wheeler crash. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports that Brandon Linderman, 11, of Leeds, died while driving a four-wheeler on private property. The accident happened Sunday just before noon on Sicard Hollow Road in Jefferson County. Linderman was transported to...
LEEDS, AL
