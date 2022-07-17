6 injured after Jeep crashes into Tuscaloosa restaurant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Six people were injured after a Jeep crashed into La Gran Fiesta in Tuscaloosa Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, the crash occurred at 5:34 p.m. at the restaurant in the 9700 block of Highway 69 South. The driver left the scene but was caught shortly after by Tuscaloosa County Sherriff Office deputies.

Police are investigating to determine if the driver intentionally drove into the building.

The six victims were transported to a local hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

