Hattiesburg, MS

Highway 49 Walmart closed until further notice

By Rachel Hernandez
 2 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Walmart store on Highway 49 has closed its doors until further notice.

Silver Alert issued for 28-year-old Hattiesburg man

In a post on Facebook, store officials said the pharmacy department will also be closed. They did not provide details on the cause of the store closure.

The Walmart stores on Highway 98 and in Petal will remain open in the mean time.

Jonathon Brooks
2d ago

Grease fire is the cause of the closure…at least according to the security guards at the door.

