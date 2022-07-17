Highway 49 Walmart closed until further notice

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – The Walmart store on Highway 49 has closed its doors until further notice.

In a post on Facebook, store officials said the pharmacy department will also be closed. They did not provide details on the cause of the store closure.

The Walmart stores on Highway 98 and in Petal will remain open in the mean time.

