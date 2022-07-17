ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

World's longest 'drone superhighway' gets the green light! UK government approves 165-mile long network connecting the Midlands with the Southeast

By Fiona Jackson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

While a 'drone superhighway' may sound like the stuff of science fiction, the green light has been given for one to be developed in the UK.

The 165 mile (265 km) long superhighway network, dubbed Project Skyway, has today been given the go-ahead from the government.

It will involve a number of ground-based sensors being installed which will guide the connected drones safely through 'corridors' to their destinations.

The network will connect airspace above cities including Reading, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Coventry, and Rugby.

The plans were proposed by a consortium led by software provider Altitude Angel alongside BT.

The group hopes the superhighway will 'unlock the huge potential offered by unmanned aerial vehicles.'

It remains unclear how much the network will cost to be set up, but the team aim to have the full superhighway in place by June 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EhGhf_0gj1UPXd00
A consortium led by software provider Altitude Angel has been given the green light for a 165-mile-long superhighway network dubbed Project Skyway, connecting airspace above cities including Reading, Oxford, Milton Keynes, Cambridge, Coventry, and Rugby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11yo5x_0gj1UPXd00
To cover the 165 miles of superhighway, Altitude Angel willl need 29 Arrow Towers – the technology which allows the flights to operate safely and securely in unrestricted airspace

Detect and avoid technology

The drone superhighway will use Altitude Angel's detect and avoid (DAA) technology to prevent collisions between the flying vehicles.

This technology was developed back in 2020 in a five-mile flight corridor just south of Reading.

It feeds automated instructions to the unmanned drones to keep them away from others or change path if they're in danger of crashing.

DAA only requires basic technical integrations and does not require specialist hardware on-board the drone, meaning it an be utilised by a range of businesses.

Drones currently cannot be flown without a human pilot except in specific circumstances.

The Skyway is intended to allow manufacturers to connect their pilotless drone's guidance and communication systems into a 'virtual superhighway'.

Once connected, the system will take over and guide the drones safely through 'corridors' to their destinations, using only a software integration.

This is possible because it uses ground-based, powerful sensors to provide the guidance, so the drones themselves do not need them onboard and increasing their payload.

Altitude Angel will install 29 'Arrow Towers' – the technology which allows the flights to operate safe and securely in unrestricted airspace.

Existing infrastructure, such as phone masts, will be utilised where possible, a spokesperson told MailOnline.

Richard Parker, the CEO and founder of Altitude Angel, said: 'The capability we are deploying and proving through Skyway can revolutionise the way we transport goods and travel in a way not experienced since the advent of the railways did in the 18th century: the last 'transport revolution'.

'The Arrow technology we are building here is transformative – it is the basis of Skyway and the only scalable, viable mechanism to start integration of drones into our everyday lives, safely and fairly, ensuring that airspace can remain open, and crewed and uncrewed aviation from any party can safely coexist.

'Skyway gives us not just the opportunity to "level up" access to green transportation across Britain, but we can benefit first and export it globally.'

The drone superhighway will use Altitude Angel's detect and avoid (DAA) technology to prevent collisions between the flying vehicles.

This technology was developed back in 2020 and tested in a five-mile flight corridor just south of Reading.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWnA0_0gj1UPXd00
The Skyway is intended to allow manufacturers to connect their pilotless drone's guidance and communication systems into a 'virtual superhighway'. Once connected through software, the system will take over and guide the drones safely through 'corridors' to their destinations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IlrXB_0gj1UPXd00
The drone superhighway will use detect and avoid (DAA) technology to prevent collisions between the flying vehicles. It feeds automated instructions to the unmanned drones to keep them away from others or change path if they're in danger of crashing

It feeds automated instructions to the unmanned drones to keep them away from others or change path if they're in danger of crashing.

According to Altitude Angel, DAA only requires basic technical integrations and does not require specialist hardware on-board the drone, meaning it can be safely utilised by a range of businesses.

The first superhighway will be set up between the Midlands and Southeast, but Altitude Angel says it will make the technology available to allow other towns and cities around the world to set up their own drone superhighways.

This could include an extension to Southampton on the south coast, and Ipswich on the east coast.

The government officially announced the project today at Farnborough Air Show.

BT's Director of drones Dave Pankhurst said: 'The social and economic potential of drones is immense and requires close industry collaboration to fully unlock these opportunities in a safe and responsible way.

'It's an exciting time to be part of such a powerful consortium.'

HOW CLOSE IS A NEAR MISS BETWEEN AIRCRAFT AND DRONES?

Near miss is a common term used to describe encounters between different airborne vehicles.

Governed by Airprox, there is no specific distance stated, instead it is gauged by the opinions of the pilot, air traffic controller and the drone operator.

Earlier this year a 'near-miss' report was filed between a police drone and two fighter jets travelling at 520 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jAuP_0gj1UPXd00
Governed by Airprox, there is no specific distance stated, instead it is gauged by the opinions of the pilot, air traffic controller and the drone operator

The Devon and Cornwall officer was convinced there would be a collision as the military jet came into view.

The Airprox board reported the 13lbs device was flying at an altitude of around 300ft when the pilot heard a fast jet approaching.

The F-15 pilot, who was flying at an altitude of 500ft, could not see the drone but the drone pilot said the risk of a collision was 'high'.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Netherlands detects 'Centaurus' Covid subvariant feared to be 'most contagious version yet' - which has also been found in UK, US and Germany

The Netherlands announced on Wednesday it has become the latest country to detect a case of the Covid Omicron subvariant BA.2.75, as experts expressed concern about the strain's rapid spread. The subvariant, nicknamed 'Centaurus', first emerged in India in May and has since spread to around 10 countries, including the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Warning for travellers heading overseas to soak up the sun after man pays $1,340 for an UBER from Paris to London to make it back for work - as flight crisis hits new low

A man paid more than $1,300 for an Uber from Paris to London to get home in time for his shift as the world's travel crisis hits a new low. Steven, a 32-year-old healthcare worker from the United Kingdom who lived in Australia for several years, was travelling through France during Europe's first interrupted summer in three years before the trip was brought to a screeching halt.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

New Covid-19 subvariant enters the UK: Should you be changing your summer plans?

A new subvariant of Covid-19 has entered the UK, weeks after it was first detected in India. Other countries; Canada, the US, Germany and Australia and five other countries have also recorded cases of the newly mutated Omicron virus. According to The Guardian, virologists in the UK are starting to get concerned as more cases are being in the country daily.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Light#Uk#Project Skyway#Oxford
The Independent

Shapps admits rail network cannot cope with extreme heat as track hits 62C

The hottest railway track reached a scorching 62C on Monday, as the Transport Secretary admitted it will take decades to upgrade existing lines to be more resilient.Grant Shapps conceded the UK’s transport network cannot cope with the extreme heat, saying that the Victorian-era infrastructure “just wasn’t built to withstand this type of temperature”.On Monday, the temperature peaked at 38.1C in Santon Downham, Suffolk, making it the hottest day of the year and the third hottest day on record.🌡️ Our hottest rail recorded yesterday was 62°C, in Suffolk!Rail temperature can be about 20°C higher than air temperature, causing it to expand,...
TRAFFIC
BGR.com

A mysterious rocket just slammed into the moon and no one knows who launched it

Space junk is a massive problem for NASA and other space agencies. Back in March, we reported on three tons of space junk hurtling towards the Moon. The junk was set to hit the side of the Moon facing away from our planet. Since those initial reports, more believe the junk was in fact a rocket that hit the Moon. The most intriguing part, though, is nobody wants to take the blame.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Cars
PopCrush

Passengers Horrified After Airplane Completes Majority of 14-Hour Flight With Large Hole in Plane

Emirates plane passengers were shocked to discover that their plane had a large hole in it for the majority of their 14-hour flight. On Friday (July 1), the A360 plane took off from Dubai and landed safely at Brisbane International Airport at 10:45 PM despite a malfunction that caused a hole to form. Passengers heard a loud banging noise approximately 45 minutes after the plane departed and were unaware of what was actually happening to the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Voices: Russia is about to play its most dangerous cards – and the west is not ready

A few weeks ago, the US bank JP Morgan offered an apocalyptic warning that barely made a ripple outside the financial press. It said that if Russia completely halted oil exports, the shock to the world economy could be so large it would instantly quadruple the price of oil to nearly $400 a barrel. Right now, it’s hovering at around $100 a barrel.Since the world is still heavily reliant on oil, the shock to the world economy would be far worse than during the 1970s – and plunge us into a deep recession.But there’s more. This week, Russia also...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

494K+
Followers
52K+
Post
222M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy