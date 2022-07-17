ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Fight outside Albuquerque club leads to alleged kidnapping

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vY9pG_0gj1UGqK00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An accused kidnapper is behind bars after being picked up in southwest Albuquerque this weekend. According to a criminal complaint, Albert Arizmendi and Jose Maldonado got into a fight with a man over a cell phone at a downtown Albuquerque club in June.

The next morning, they found the man at his home after pinging their cell phone. The victim says he threw the phone away the night before, so he wouldn’t be located. When Maldonado and Arizmendi showed up at his home, he says he feared for his and his girlfriend’s life, agreeing to help them find the device.

The two took the victim’s video game console as collateral. The victim’s girlfriend was able to call police and officers tracked them down in a traffic stop. Maldonado and Arizmendi are now charged with kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Fight over teenagers leads to deadly Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say a fight over teenagers caught in the same room together led to a deadly shooting. Albuquerque Police responded to the Courtyard Apartments near Montgomery and San Pedro around 4 p.m. on Monday. Police say this started when 25-year-old Michael Koester caught his roommate’s two daughters and another underage girl in a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Ranchos man charged with voluntary manslaughter

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are looking for a homeowner they believe killed a man he let stay there. Deputies found Ernest Casias dead at a home near 4th and Osuna on April 22. The warrant states Hans Hoyningen-Huene let Casias live there in exchange for Casias doing some home maintenance, but Hoyningen-Huene was not happy with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Woman accused in death of neglected daughter to remain in jail

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of neglecting her 16-year-old special needs daughter until she died will remain locked up until trial Doreaelia Espinoza was scheduled to have pretrial detention on her reckless child abuse resulting in death charge on Monday, but she waived her appearance. Bernalillo County deputies say Espinoza took the girl to UNMH […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating homicide in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A brawl at a northeast Albuquerque apartment complex has turned into a murder investigation. APD responded to the Courtyard Apartments near Montgomery and San Pedro around four p.m. Monday afternoon after someone called 911 saying a fight had broken out between several people. Police say at some point during the fight, a man […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two men accused of car thefts becoming increasingly violent

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men are accused of several car thefts and carjackings that have become increasingly violent. Police say Jeremy and Adrian Cly are first accused of stealing a car from a car lot on University. An APD detective tracked down the car. The suspects noticed the detective and he chased them. They fired at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Downtown Albuquerque#Violent Crime
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: BCSO helicopter crash, Fight leads to kidnapping, Hot week, Summer burglaries, Boost to ABQ economy

Monday’s Top Stories Fabian Gonzales begins week two of trial in Victoria Martens killing Mathis moves on to TBT’s 33-point contest finals Where can I find fossils in New Mexico? Recovery from Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire continues 4 shot, 1 stabbed at Spanish nightclub Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting Monday’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos police warn against accidental overdosing

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos Police are urging people to be careful when picking up stray dollar bills or coins. The department shared a warning from Tennessee authorities after reports of two separate cases where fentanyl was found inside folded cash. Los Alamos Police say they have not seen a case like this yet, but […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

RR man wanted in Texas: arrested by RRPD

A man wanted in Texas for possession of “dangerous drugs” was arrested by the Rio Rancho Police Department July 8. The man, Cody Talbert, 22, of Rio Rancho, was wanted in Fort Worth, Texas. Talbert was released back to Tarrant County where he will face trial, according to...
RIO RANCHO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Former neighbors dominate testimony in day five of Victoria Martens trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detailing their final interactions with Victoria Martens and off-putting moments with the defendant, his cousin, and Victoria’s mom, five different neighbors took the stand Tuesday in the trial of Fabian Gonzales. The former boyfriend of Michelle Martens, Gonzales is facing one count of reckless child abuse resulting in death and multiple evidence […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man charged with stealing mother’s gun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is in custody Sunday night for stealing his mother’s gun and trading it for fentanyl. APD responded to a suicide call in northeast Albuquerque. According to a criminal complaint, they say the person on the line told them she was a police officer and that her son, Orion Folwell, stole […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Helicopter crash timeline, Gonzales trial continues, Heat advisories, Water outage, ABQ sees more flies

Tuesday’s Top Stories A closer look inside the trial of Fabian Gonzales How much cash does moviemaking bring to New Mexico? Equipment stolen from Albuquerque tattoo shop Downtown Albuquerque parking garage raises health concerns The Enchantment defeat Panamaniacs in TBT late game Secret Service set to turn over ‘erased’ Jan. 6 texts Gas prices hit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Overnight shooting in northwest Albuquerque leaves one dead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting death in northwest Albuquerque. APD says around 2 a.m. Monday morning officers were sent to the area of 12th St. and Candelaria Rd. to reports of a shooting. Officials say when officers arrived at the scene they found one person who had died due […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Equipment stolen from Albuquerque tattoo shop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another Albuquerque business has fallen victim to thieves. On Sunday morning, $15,000 worth of equipment was stolen from CellarDoor Collective near Wyoming and Menaul. “This is our home away from home. We’re here so much and to have your business broken into is a very...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO give tips on preventing burglaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says during the summer months, burglaries tend to go up. Since May, BCSO says they have received more than 100 calls for burglaries. They say they see more burglaries around this time of year because this is the time...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy