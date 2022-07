On3 released its updated On300 rankings for the 2023 recruiting class on Monday afternoon, and several Michigan commits made big jumps. Colleyville (Texas) Covenant product Enow Etta is Michigan’s highest rated commit and moved up 20 spots from No. 132 to No. 112. Etta is now ranked as the No. 17 defensive lineman nationally, but it should be noted that the Wolverines expect him to play EDGE at the next level.

