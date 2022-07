BOULDER CITY, Nev. (AP) - Officials say no one was injured when a transformer at Hoover Dam briefly caught fire Tuesday morning. A spokesperson for the Bureau of Reclamation said the fire ignited around 10 a.m. and was extinguished about half an hour later. She said there is no risk to the power grid and power is still being generated.

