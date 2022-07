NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There is not much change to the forecast. We are in deep summer and that means highs well into the 90s. The heat index will flirt with 108 at times going into the weekend so heat advisories will likely continue. The best chance for rain may be on Thursday but that’s not saying much. By and large most of the area will have low rain chances through the weekend.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO