The Red Sox still haven't won a series against an AL East team this season. The roller coaster that was the Red Sox’ first half of the season came to an end on Sunday. Boston struggled out of the gate, going 10-19 through its first 29 games. But the team found its stride from the middle of May into June, as Boston went 20-6 to not only get above .500 but solidify itself as a playoff contender.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO