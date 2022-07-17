ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's politics as usual in Shakespeare Fest's 'Henry IV, Part I,' a saga of power and conflict

By BRAD RHINES
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a play about pivotal moments. Again and again, in Shakespeare’s “Henry IV, Part I,” characters in tough spots make crucial decisions that sever ties, betray allies and incite violence. There’s no righteous justice or moral high ground here, just power grabs, greed, hot-headedness and deceit. In other words, it’s politics...

TheWrap

7 Ways the ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Movie Differs From the Book

If Delia Owens hadn’t written the global phenomenon “Where the Crawdads Sing,” theaters would look a little different this weekend. But Owens did write a novel that captures themes of nature, adolescence and a murder mystery all in one. Reese Witherspoon’s book club amplified the novel as one of its earlier monthly picks for readers, and her production company Hello Sunshine subsequently spearheaded the film adaptation.
MOVIES
Variety

Ruben Östlund to Receive Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award, ‘Triangle of Sadness’ to Open Sarajevo Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Two-time Palme d’Or winner Ruben Östlund will receive an Honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award at the 28th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival, which will open Aug. 12 with the Swedish director’s 2022 Cannes winner “Triangle of Sadness.” Östlund’s English-language debut, which earned a rowdy eight-minute standing ovation in Cannes, is a provocative social satire starring Harris Dickinson as a male model struggling with his shallow industry and the unchecked capitalism he benefits from, and Woody Harrelson as the rabid Marxist captain of a cruise for the super-rich. The film was acquired by Neon...
MOVIES
Washington Examiner

The Woman King conveniently ignores empire’s slave-owning roots

The Woman King is an upcoming historical epic piece centered on Gen. Nanisca of the Dahomey Amazons of the Kingdom of Dahomey. It tells the tale of the valiant efforts of Nanisca to fight off Europeans who were intent on taking over Africa. But, while the movie is advertised in its trailer as "based on powerful true events," it seems to take great liberties with historical truths and facts — as is typically the woke Left's way. By all available accounts, based on synopses and trailers available to the public, the movie is cinematic fake news and a disinformation machine.
MOVIES
Salon

"Flowers in the Attic: The Origin" part 1 ending explained: Olivia’s plan

This story originally appeared on Hidden Remote. "Flowers in the Attic: The Origin" made its unsettling debut on Lifetime with "Part 1: The Marriage" which set the stage for Olivia's revenge. Over the course of two hours, we were taken from the throes of her romance to Malcolm Foxworth to the shattering of her dreams as her husband revealed the obsessive, controlling monster he truly is.
TV SERIES
Prince Harry
PopSugar

Jane Austen's Books Include Some Deeply Underrated Classics

The Netflix adaptation of "Persuasion" is bringing one of Jane Austen's less-adapted novels to the screen for the first time as a feature-length film. Whether you're a longtime fan of Austen's romantic stories or you're just joining the party now, it feels like the perfect time to dive into her classic books.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Karim Ouelhaj’s ‘Megalomaniac’ Sells to Major Territories Ahead of Fantasia Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Karim Ouelhaj’s fourth feature ‘Megalomaniac’ – about to world premiere at Fantasia – has been sold to South Korea’s Youngjin Creative, Japan’s STS Ent and Latin America’s Encripta, with Indeed Film handling German-speaking territories. Media Move handles world sales with XYZ in charge of North America. Ouelhaj is also about to wrap principal photography on his new feature “Le Pont des Fiévreux.” Described by producer Florence Saâdi as a “fantastic thriller tinged with horror,” it follows the journey of antihero Scola, lost between madness and purgatory. The film’s structure is inspired by 1990 release “Jacob’s...
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

Culture y Recuerdos: 20 Years Later, “The George Lopez Show” Still Matters

It's for good reason that "The George Lopez Show" has become so iconic in the 20 years since it first premiered. It has become a shared piece of pop culture, conjuring nostalgia and pride. It aired on network TV for six seasons and drew in millions, which is still almost unheard of for a show with a predominately Latinx cast dealing with Latinx issues. We're the generation of the cancelation after all.
TV SHOWS
Smithonian

New Reality Show Is Looking for ‘America’s Next Great Author’

America’s Next Great Author is exactly what it sounds like: a reality show about writers, eventually pitting six novelists against each other as they each try to finish a book. Still in early stages, the project is now accepting applications from writers interested in appearing in the pilot episode, reports the Guardian’s David Barnett.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
aiptcomics

[FANTASIA ‘22] Another Take: ‘Next Exit’ is an unusual rom-com ghost story

Next Exit presents us with a depressing premise: there is a life after death – and ghosts are real! Not only that, but people can be tracked in their afterlife; some have found a way to communicate with the dead, even get them on video. This isn’t exactly the depressing part — that would be that people are signing up to meet their end. Two such people are Teddy and Rose, two strangers who end up traveling together from dreary New York to sunny San Francisco, on their way to the end their lives.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Becoming Elizabeth's Bella Ramsey Talks The Importance The Historical Drama's Female Point-Of-View, Plus Jane Grey's Future

Bella Ramsey opened up about the future of Lady Jane Grey and importance of the female POV in Becoming Elizabeth. Only two episodes are left before Becoming Elizabeth comes to an end on Starz as the story of Elizabeth Tudor’s life immediately following the death of Henry VIII and rise of her brother as the new king of England. King Edward and his advisors haven’t made life easy for either of his sisters, and Lady Jane Grey was swept up in the mess of complications as well. Despite the women having a rough time in this series, the stories are told largely through the female point-of-view, and actress Bella Ramsey weighed in to CinemaBlend on the importance.
TV SERIES
HackerNoon

The Essays of Adam Smith: Part IV, Chapter II

THE characters of men, as well as the contrivances of art, or the institutions of civil government, may be fitted either to promote or to disturb the happiness both of the individual and of the society. The prudent, the equitable, the active, resolute, and sober character promises prosperity and satisfaction, both to the person himself and to every one connected with him. The rash, the insolent, the slothful, effeminate, and voluptuous, on the contrary, forebodes ruin to the individual, and misfortune to all who have any thing to do with him. The first turn of mind has at least all the beauty which can belong to the most perfect machine that was ever invented for promoting the most agreeable purpose: and the second, all the deformity of the most awkward and clumsy contrivance. What institution of government could tend so much to promote the happiness of mankind as the general prevalence of wisdom and virtue? All government is but an imperfect remedy for the deficiency of these. Whatever beauty, therefore, can belong to civil government upon account of its utility, must in a far superior degree belong to these. On the contrary, what civil policy can be so ruinous and destructive as the vices of men? The fatal effects of bad government arise from nothing, but that it does not sufficiently guard against the mischiefs which human wickedness so often gives occasion to.
SOCIETY
tatler.com

What it was like adapting Jane Austen’s Persuasion for a 21st century audience

I’m an actor and a writer. Everything I’ve written in the past (much of which was material for me to perform) has been a historical mashup of some sort, playing with anachronistic elements. I wrote a play where Freud’s first patient, Anna O., was sent to the sanitarium for reciting Radiohead lyrics. I wrote and performed a solo show about the Salem Witch Trials, but as though the internet existed in 1692. My character was a Puritan YouTube celebrity using DIY videos as a platform for accusing her neighbors of witchcraft. Another solo show was about the Kennedy assassination, but through the lens of a teenager in 2008 dealing with the divorce of her parents. I have always been interested in history, always drawn to period stories, but time feels very fluid to me. My brain can’t quite hold firm boundaries between my life and the lives of my ancestors. That’s just the way my imagination works.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Los Angeles Times

Review: ‘Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris’ is the perfect escape from a summer of franchise movies

We could all use a little escapism right now, especially when the escapism in question is as exceedingly pleasant as Anthony Fabian’s “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” starring the luminous Lesley Manville as a cleaning lady from London who takes a trip to Paris to see about a frock. It’s not just any frock — it’s haute couture from the House of Christian Dior, the kind of dress that can change a life, and in this case, changes many.
MOVIES

