Shooting at Ellenton Premium Outlets leaves man hospitalized; 3 suspects on the run, MCSO says

By Jesse Mendoza, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
Law enforcement is looking for three men involved in a shooting at the Ellenton Premium Outlets on Sunday afternoon that left one person hospitalized with a gunshot injury.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Randy Warren said the shooting lasted "a matter of minutes" and was the result of an argument between a group of Hispanic men — and not an active shooter situation.

"It was a targeted shooting, this was not random," Warren said. "This was on the sidewalk outside the stores. They fired shots at the victim, then the suspects ran away. There was no threat inside any of the stores."

In case you missed it:Manatee County sheriff announces arrest connected to 2017 Bradenton homicide of Jarvis Isom Jr.

And:Sarasota gun violence survivors push forward amid national shootings

One man was shot once and has been transported to the Blake Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.

Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the scene at about 2:35 p.m., and are now searching for the three other men that were involved in the altercation.

The men immediately fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle, and businesses at the mall returned to normal soon after law enforcement confirmed the suspects had fled.

"Some of the stores have their own safety protocols, which is good, and they go into their own lockdown or various safety measures," Warren said.

"As soon as the area was secure, we immediately notified mall security to let the stores that everything was OK," he said. "The mall was operating as normal only minutes later because we knew those guys were off the scene. This was not an active shooter on mall property."

