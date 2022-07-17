ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrietta, TX

Henrietta Burns Ranch cowboys win 41st annual Texas Ranch Roundup

By Torin Halsey, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 4 days ago

The Burns Ranch of Henrietta earned bragging rights and the title of Winning Ranch in the 41st annual Texas Ranch Roundup Saturday night at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

The two-day event features working cowboys testing their talents in the rodeo arena in events similar to their work on historic ranches of Texas. A trade show, cattle dog challenge, cowboy church service and a kids festival round out the weekend.

The second place ranch was the Tongue River Ranch of Dumont, and the Circle Bar Ranch of Truscott placed third.

Over the years, the event has raised more than $3.75 million for the North Texas Rehab Center, the West Texas Boys Ranch and the West Texas Rehabilitation Center.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Henrietta Burns Ranch cowboys win 41st annual Texas Ranch Roundup

