It seems that there’s frustration among the women in WWE over how they’ve been used, and they’ve been pushing for change for some time now. Fightful Select reports that several female WWE talents were frustrated with how they were being used on SmackDown. It’s being said that there was frustration from the bottom of the card to the top, but several were waiting to see “where the chips fell” before taking it to WWE higher ups.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO