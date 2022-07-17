ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

Oak Lawn fundraiser raises at least $15K for Chicago police officer paralyzed in off-duty shooting

By Karen Jordan, ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28KIBK_0gj1RGwx00
EMBED <> More Videos Fundraiser for Officer Danny Golden

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- A fundraiser in south suburban Oak Lawn for wounded Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden drew big crowds Sunday.

Family, friends, and even people who don't know Golden, showed their support for the officer who suffered a life-changing injury.

The line was out the door at The Great American Bagel. The restaurant donated 20% of the day's proceeds to support Officer Golden's recovery.

"There's a bunch of police officers in my family. Gotta do the right thing and help out," said Luke Lally with Great American Bagel.

"The whole neighborhood has come together as a team to help him. It's gonna help him, the support mentally, to get up every day and say, ok, I have another challenge to deal with," added Terry Byrne.

Golden was off-duty and attempting to break up a fight in Beverly when he was shot in the back, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.

Golden's family said they are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from both friends and strangers, but what encourages them the most is Golden's fighting spirit.

He's now in rehab at the Shirley Ryan Ability lab and was treated to a bagel Sunday as well.

"He's very upbeat. He's always got a smile on his face [and] he's looking forward to the next chapter in his life," said the wounded officer's father, Patrick Golden.

The bagel shop also sold out of 600 T-shirts that say "Fight Like A Golden," where 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the officer. More will be available online.

So far, the fundraiser has raised at least $15,000 for Golden.

Comments / 19

No Sugar-coating
2d ago

Who are the people that shot him outside of a known Cop bar? I haven't seen their faces plastered on TV yet. Or on this site.

Reply(11)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Boy, 15, critical after shot multiple times on South Side

CHICAGO — A teenage boy was critically injured after he was shot multiple times on the city’s Far South Side. Police said the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Monday on the 1000 block of E. 73rd St. in the Grand Crossing neighborhood. The teen was standing on the sidewalk when someone in a red sedan […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 26, shot in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Tuesday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. The 26-year-old was standing outside around 10:34 a.m. in the 3500 block of West Chicago Avenue when gunfire broke out, police said. He took himself to Saint Mary's Hospital where he was listed in stable...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

Chicago woman is recovering after she was shot 6 times in I-57 road rage attack

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A Chicago woman is recovering after she was shot six times on Saturday on Interstate 57 in Matteson in what police are calling a road rage incident. Aaliya Ivory admitted she cut off a man — who she said first cut her off — and vulgarities were exchanged before shots came in her back window. Ivory was hit twice in the back, once in the side, twice in the arm and once in the hand.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oak Lawn, IL
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oak Lawn, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
suburbanchicagoland.com

Vehicle crashes into Orland Park cosmetic store front

Vehicle crashes into Orland Park cosmetic store front. A car crashed through the front window of CosmoProf at 9109 W. 151st Street in Orland Park on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 11:45 AM. Orland Park police reported that no one was injured. Here are photos from the accident which damaged the...
ORLAND PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Brother of Chicago police officer who died by suicide urges CPD to do more to help those in crisis

CHICAGO (CBS) – She was a dedicated Chicago police officer and loving mom who tragically took her own life earlier this month.Officer Patsy Swank was the first of three Chicago police officers lost to suicide in a little over two weeks. Her brother, Ryan Clancy told CBS 2's Megan Hickey he blames the culture at the Chicago Police Department and demanded change from the department's top brass.Clancy said regular 12-hour shifts and canceled days off didn't give his sister the time she needed to get help."She was exhausted," said Clancy. "She was out-worked, but the one thing that kept her...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Byrne
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 3, dies after falling from 18th floor of Chicago high-rise: police

CHICAGO - A 3-year-old boy died Tuesday night after falling from the 18th floor of a high-rise building onto a parking garage below, Chicago police said. The incident occurred in the 4500 block of North Clarendon Avenue around 7 p.m. in the Uptown neighborhood. Officials say the child was inside...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago crime: Armed robber ties woman to chair at Lincoln Square Walgreens, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An armed robber tied a woman to a chair at a Walgreens on the Northwest Side on Monday morning, Chicago police said. The robbery happened at about 6:50 a.m. in the Lincoln Square neighborhood's 4800 block of North Lincoln Avenue, police said. The 28-year-old woman was outside, opening the business' door, when an unknown person approached her from behind. The offender displayed a gun and announced a robbery.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Chicago Police#Paralyzed#Violent Crime#The Great American Bagel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
93K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy