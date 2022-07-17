ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix Buckles Up For Critical Earnings Call

By The Daily Upside
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

A year ago, Netflix's dominance of the entertainment industry felt as easy as letting the next episode roll through auto-play. But then came a disastrous earnings report in April and summer blockbusters like Top Gun: Maverick jolted the box office back to life.

Ahead of Netflix's second-quarter earnings report on Tuesday, investors are bracing for an outcome as bloody as an episode of Squid Game .

Danger Things

Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in history in the first quarter, and forecasts warn it could lose another 2 million in the second. The streamer's stock has fallen around 70% so far this year, and it could just be the beginning: "There will be hell to pay if they report a number that is significantly higher than the 2 million loss being thrown around," Andrew Hare, a senior vice president of research at Magid, said to CNN.

Earnings season has essentially been a preview of scares for the company behind Stranger Things -- just 60% of S&P 500 companies that have reported second-quarter earnings topped analyst expectations, well below the 77% average of the past five years, according to FactSet. But Netflix still holds a couple of (literal) show-stopping tricks up its sleeve:

  • First: ads. After years of promising otherwise (while collecting a treasure trove of customer data), Netflix is now embracing advertisements and last week announced a partnership with Microsoft for an ad-supported subscription tier slated to launch by the end of the year.
  • Second: Netflix is swapping its greenlight anything and everything mantra for a focus on launching massive franchises, starting with this weekend's release of The Gray Man from Avengers : Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo – "We're not crazily reducing our spend, but we're reducing volume," Scott Stuber, the head of global film for Netflix, told the New York Times .

Streaming Sabotage: On Sunday, Disney announced it's hiking the monthly price of sports streaming service ESPN+ from $6.99 to $9.99. It's a roundabout move to boost subscribers to Disney+ -- both services, plus Hulu, are available at a bundled price of $13.99, and narrowing the price difference could push some of the 22 million ESPN+ subscribers to pony up for the package deal instead. In turn, that could help Disney+ reach its target goal of 230 to 260 million subscribers by the end of 2024, surpassing Netflix as the leading service. The race is on.



Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Netflix continued to bleed subscribers for the second quarter in a row — a first for the company that proves why it's introducing an ad-supported plan and cracking down on password sharing

Netflix said on Tuesday it lost 970,000 subscribers in Q2, after forecasting a loss of 2 million. This marked the second straight quarter of subscriber losses — a first for the company. It's addressing slowing growth by cracking down on password sharing and introducing an ad-based plan.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Stuber
Variety

Netflix to Launch New Password-Sharing Payment Plan in 5 Countries

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is trying a new way to get paid by password-borrowing freeloaders. The company is rolling out an option in five Latin American countries under which customers can enable access from an additional home legitimately, for an extra monthly fee. Starting next month, Netflix will launch an “add a home” feature in Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras. That will add the ability for anyone in each additional home to stream Netflix on any device, at a price lower than a full standalone membership. That comes after the streamer in March rolled out...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Magid#Cnn#Stranger Things
MavenFlix

Netflix Partners with Microsoft: Is It A Buy Signal?

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report have been in freefall for several quarters now. Even after a cumulative return of -68% in 2022, several Wall Street analysts still list the stock as a “sell.” One key reason for Netflix’s recent struggles? Competition in the industry from huge players such as Amazon and Disney.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Execs Say Early Talks With Advertisers Have Been “Strong” As Rights Issues Are Sorted Out

Netflix executives on Tuesday detailed the company’s plan to add an advertising-supported tier, saying that the goal is to launch in early 2023 in markets “where advertising spend is significant.” Netflix COO Greg Peters said on the company’s earnings call that the company has already held talks with major players in the sector.More from The Hollywood ReporterStuart Brennan Sets Action-Fantasy Feature 'Warchief,' Now Shooting in U.K. (Exclusive)Tim Burton to Receive Lumiere Award for Lifetime AchievementFormer Warner Bros. Exec Launches Production Company Big Owl Pictures in Australia “We have seen a lot of excitement in our early discussions with brands, holding companies and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Verge

Netflix’s ad-supported tier won’t have everything at launch

Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported offering won’t include all of the content you can currently watch on the streaming service, Netflix executives said during the company’s Q2 2022 earnings interview video. “Today, the vast majority of what people watch on Netflix, we can include in the ad-supported tier,” Netflix...
TV & VIDEOS
Engadget

Not all Netflix shows will be streamable on the ad-supported tier

When Netflix's cheaper ad-supported tier launches next year, subscribers may find themselves unable to access some of the service's titles available on its regular plan. As Deadline notes, Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos has admitted during the company's most recent earnings call that the upcoming subscription option will not include all of its licensed content at launch. It will be missing shows and movies from both US and international studios and distributors, unless the company can successfully (and quickly) convince them to change the deal they originally agreed to.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Chief Reed Hastings Says ‘the End of Linear TV’ Is Coming ‘Over the Next 5-10 Years’

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings declared during the streamer’s Q2 earnings interview on Tuesday that linear television will go the way of the dinosaur within the next decade. “It’s definitely the end of linear TV over the next five to 10 years,” Hastings said while discussing Netflix’s financial and subscriber results on the pre-recorded Q&A, which came on the heels of the reveal that the streamer lost 970,000 subscribers in Q2. That loss was actually a win for Netflix, which had originally expected to lose 2 million subscribers by the end of June 30.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Netflix Lost 970,000 Subscribers in Q2, Beating Its Estimate by More Than 1 Million Subs

Netflix reported its second-quarter 2022 earnings Tuesday, revealing it lost 970,000 subscribers during the three-month period that included the launch of the first part of “Stranger Things” Season 4. While that’s obviously a hit to the overall tally for the industry’s leading subscription streaming platform, it’s a far smaller hit than the loss Netflix forecast in April.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
203K+
Followers
99K+
Post
95M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy